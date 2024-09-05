Gear up! H&H Gear Rebuilders are ready to meet your every need

This company specialises in the repair and production of various gears, sprockets, shafts, and CNC machining.

In the 21st century, overconsumption is something that we are very familiar with. Tapping a credit card or clicking the “purchase” button is almost an automatic reaction. However, H&H Gear Rebuilders do not necessarily believe in this phenomenon. According to them, not everything that is broken needs to be replaced; sometimes it can be repaired and be as good as new.

This is the expertise and foundation that this company is built on.

You name it, they will make it!

With 28 years of industry experience, there is absolutely nothing that you can bring to H&H Gear Rebuilders that they will not be able to repair or manufacture. Founded in 1997, H&H Gear Rebuilders has established itself as a leading player in the gear manufacturing and repair industry in South Africa.

They provide a wide range of engineering solutions tailored to meet all your needs.

H&H Gear Rebuilders stands out for their comprehensive approach to engineering, ensuring that each component, whether it is newly manufactured or repaired, meets stringent quality standards. This dedication to excellence allows them to serve sectors that rely on precision and durability in their equipment. Their vast expertise ensures that clients from diverse industries can trust them for all gear-related needs, be it repair or custom manufacturing.

The company takes pride in staying at the forefront of technology, leveraging the latest innovations to improve gear performance and longevity. With a robust client base, they continue to play a crucial role in supporting industries where machinery uptime is essential.

H&H Gear Rebuilders have an absolute passion for what they do. It is clear that they love seeing something take form as they are manufacturing or recreating it.

For more information, you may contact them on (+27)82-482-1128 or send them an e-mail to hhgearrebuilders@gmail.com. Also view them on Instagram at hh_gearrebuilders. They are located at 43 Jansen Road, Jet Park in Boksburg.