Gallagher electric fencing: Perfectly balance farming and wildlife

The South African landscape is both diverse and majestic, from the vast savannas teeming with wildlife to the farms that feed our nation.

However, living in harmony with nature comes with some challenges, especially when it comes to setting boundaries between your farm and the wildlife. Farmers tend to get frustrated with damages on their farms due to unwelcome wildlife, either on their crops or predators invading flocks. But when is enough enough, and how can farmers manage this problem effectively?

Understanding the need for advanced wildlife management and control

When it comes to restrictions on your land and farm, farmers tend to seek a sustainable, affordable, long-lasting and effective solution. Wildlife interactions can pose significant risks to both the agricultural industry and animal welfare. On one hand, farmers face the risk of damaged crops which can lead to substantial financial losses, and on the other hand, traditional methods of managing and controlling wildlife can demand high costs and may be ineffective from time to time.

A comprehensive approach to farming in South Africa must consider both crop yield and animal management.

Gallagher Animal Management understands the needs of farmers and that farmers cannot afford any downtime caused by struggling to keep unwanted game from their premises, therefore they have designed and manufactured the iSeries electric fencing solution, which is the answer to all farmers and landowners when it comes to wildlife control while supporting agricultural productivity. The iSeries electric fencing has revolutionised the way South African farmers approach wildlife control, offering an innovative, eco-friendly and efficient alternative.

What is the biggest benefit of the iSeries?

Practical functionality

Ensuring that your farm or game reserve is well protected without compromising on animal safety

The iSeries features real-time monitoring which alerts users to any issues like branches along the fence line (which reduces the need for frequent checks, allowing farmers to act swiftly to potential problems). Eco friendly: Unlike other traditional barriers, electric fencing uses minimal energy and also has a lower carbon footprint. This fencing solution is not harmful to the game, which ensures that farmers can manage a balance between their farming operation and wildlife.

Unlike other traditional barriers, electric fencing uses minimal energy and also has a lower carbon footprint. This fencing solution is not harmful to the game, which ensures that farmers can manage a balance between their farming operation and wildlife. Customisable: Whether it is safeguarding your crops from bushpigs and kudu at night or protecting your flock from predators, the iSeries offers various options and solutions for all farm types from large-scale farming operations to smaller commercialised farming operations.

Crop protection

Wildlife such as bush pigs and antelope can wreak havoc on maize, grazing and vegetable fields. The iSeries ensures that your crops are safeguarded with a perimeter that delivers a harmless, yet effective shock to frighten the animals without causing any harm or injuries to the animals.

Livestock security

For sheep, goat or cattle farmers, protecting herds from predators like jackals, rooikat, hyena and leopards is crucial. This electric fence creates a robust line of defence that protects and keeps the predators our while minimising conflict with native species.

Installation tips

The iSeries is easy to install, use and understand. Some important things to keep in mind when it comes to the installation of the iSeries electric fence:

Plan your layout: Map out your fencing needed according to the size of your field, kraal or camp and to the needs of the game which you would like to keep out. Thereafter you will know the size of the area which needs to be fenced and thereafter it can be installed.

Training: Familiarise yourself and your staff on the farm with the features and maintenance of the iSeries to maximise the benefits.

Routine checks: Ensure that you still do your routine checks from time to time. Although the iSeries provides real-time alerts, occasional manual inspections help to ensure that the entire system functions optimally at all times.

A trusted partner for South African farmers

Gallagher understands the needs and unique challenges of local farmers and their products, and solutions are designed with this in mind. The iSeries electric fencing system not only helps farmers maintain high productivity with fewer losses, but also aligns with the values of conservation and a sustainable future.

For more information on Gallaghers iSeries and how you and your farm can benefit from this effective solution, reach out to one of Gallaghers' specialists by visiting their website