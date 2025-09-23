Gallagher Animal Management Establishes Sales Presence in Saudi Arabia

486 words

Gallagher Animal Management announces the establishment of a presence in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in the company’s strategic expansion across the Africa and the Middle East. This move reflects Gallagher’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s VISION 2030 including leadership ambitions on climate change, economic diversification away from fossil fuels, railway transportation infrastructure protection and agricultural production expansion with world-leading animal and land management solutions.

This development follows ongoing expansion of Gallagher’s global footprint across Brazil, Europe and South Africa in the past calendar year.

The new Saudi expansion will provide direct access to Gallagher’s ecosystem of technologies, including custom electric fencing solutions with command centre monitoring and CCTV integration, livestock weighing and electronic identification (EID) systems, satellite-powered liquid monitoring, pest control and a suite of management software solutions. Establishing operations in the Kingdom allows Gallagher to deliver faster service, enhanced technical support, and a deeper understanding of the needs of regional producers, nature reserve managers, and infrastructure projects.

“Saudi Arabia represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving market,” said Hamish Wiig, General Manager of LATAM, Middle East, Asia and Africa at Gallagher Animal Management. “By establishing a direct channel here, we are positioning Gallagher to partner more closely with climate change advocates, eco-tourism operators, conservationists, government projects (eg. NEOM), enterprise and local farmer stakeholders to deliver solutions that protect what matters most; from livestock and livelihoods to biodiversity and natural resources.”

Gallagher’s expansion into Saudi Arabia aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, which emphasize climate resilience, economic diversification, food security, and environmental conservation. By providing its robust portfolio of connected solutions, already trusted in some of the toughest environments across Africa, Gallagher aims to empower Saudi customers to optimise land performance, animal welfare and operational efficiency.

Hamish added: “This expansion is about more than selling solutions, it’s about delivering impact. In Saudi Arabia, as in Africa, we are partnering with governments, conservation groups, and businesses on some of the most complex and high-value projects in the world. We are looking forward to strengthening our relationships in the region to deliver long-term value”.

The announcement coincides with Gallagher’s participation in regional agricultural forums and trade initiatives, further underscoring the company’s role in deepening New Zealand–Saudi Arabia trade relations and its dedication to enabling farmers with leading-edge technologies.

“Gallagher’s establishment of a sales presence in Saudi Arabia is a great example of a pioneering Kiwi company responding to global needs. The expansion of New Zealand businesses into the Middle East is helping to strengthen our economic ties with the region and contribute to our broader trade and export growth,” said Hon. Todd McClay, New Zealand Minister for Trade and Investment and Minister of Agriculture.

Gallagher invites media, partners, and customers in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East to learn more about its innovative solutions and vision for the future of animal and land management.