From the bush to the coast – find it all at Bahari Bay

Life is a rush these days, from one thing to the next, there is rarely time to just sit back and unwind. To get the relaxation you need you sometimes have to drive hundreds of kilometres to get away to the bush or beach.

Well, what if there was a place where you can experience both. What if you could be on vacation permanently?

Bahari Bay, Shelly beach is just the place you need. This self-sustainable eco-estate offers everything you and your family need in a home, comfort, and convenience, with the added bonus of beautiful views and nature surroundings.

Bahari Bay is 100 hectares perfectly balanced eco system nestled in the heart of the South Coast. With three- and four-bedroom homes starting from just R2,8 million.

Whether you buy one of their stunning already built homes or a piece of land, you cannot let this opportunity pass you by.

Special features at Bahari Bay:

Parking

Exclusive clubhouse

Picnic spots

A gate house

Walking-, running- and mountain bike trails

Catch-and-release fishing

Bird watching with bird hides

Dog park

Beach farm

Tropical forests

A private lagoon and beach access

Roaming wildlife

Why not be front and centre for the annual sardine run or do exotic bird watching from your back yard. Being surrounded by untouched nature and having bushbuck and duiker roaming freely.

The Bahari Bay residences are designed to complement the surroundings by capturing the tranquillity of nature and ocean. Whether you are looking for a treehouse feel or a more modern home these homes are:

Pet-friendly

Freestanding three and four bedroom

Complete with pool

Entertainment areas

Open-plan interiors

Roomy bedrooms

Save on transfer duties by buying directly from the developer. The estate also comes with a sustainable water and sewage infrastructure, is partially off the grid and has state of the art security systems.

Don’t wait to for one day, enjoy paradise today, visit their website today ash@baharibay.co.za or phone 066 284 4398.