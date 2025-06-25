From pumps, pivots to power: VoltAmpere keeps your farm moving

For over five decades, VoltAmpere has quietly powered the engines of industry, and for South Africa’s agricultural sector, that power is essential. From irrigation systems to grain handling, VoltAmpere has become a trusted name in keeping farms running smoothly and reliably, offering electrical, mechanical, and power management solutions designed to stand up to the demands of modern agriculture.

Founded in 1971 as a humble armature winding and electrical repair workshop, VoltAmpere has grown into a comprehensive engineering and services powerhouse. With more than 50 years of experience behind them, the team has earned a reputation for technical expertise, fast turnaround times, and quality workmanship that speaks for itself.

Today, VoltAmpere specialises in custom engineering, design and development, manufacturing, upgrading, maintenance and repairs, with a clear focus on providing farmers with full-spectrum power solutions, from mains supply to final consumer load. Whether it’s the sale of new equipment, refurbishing existing systems, or urgent repairs to keep production on schedule, VoltAmpere is ready to assist.

Power where you need it most

On the farm, reliability is everything. VoltAmpere supplies and services a wide range of electric motors, generators, and water pumps, which are the backbone of operations in irrigation, cooling systems, processing lines, and borehole extraction.

The company handles sales, service and rewinding of electric motors from 0,25 kW to 250 kW, accommodating everything from small-scale farming applications to larger commercial demands.

Their offering includes:

Generators of all types and sizes – ensuring uninterrupted power supply during load shedding or in off-grid areas.

Electric motor repairs and rewinds – restoring motors to 'as new' condition.

Water pump sales, servicing and repairs – from boreholes to pivot irrigation, they've got the tools to keep the water flowing.

Repairs and servicing of industrial diesel engines – ideal for backup systems and mobile agricultural equipment.

Not just repairs: A long-term power partner

What sets VoltAmpere apart is their commitment to long-term partnerships. They don’t simply sell equipment, they provide tailor-made solutions that match the exact needs of the client. With in-house design and development capabilities, the team works closely with farmers and agri-operations to ensure their systems are efficient, durable, and cost-effective.

Their extensive knowledge also allows them to advise on upgrading existing infrastructure, whether it’s swapping out an aging electric motor for a newer, energy-efficient model or retrofitting generators to improve fuel consumption.

Why farmers trust VoltAmpere

In a sector where downtime means lost revenue, farmers can’t afford to gamble with unreliable service. VoltAmpere’s clients value their:

Fast and responsive service

Skilled technical team with decades of experience

Quality repairs and parts

Comprehensive in-house capabilities

Commitment to uptime and performance

From the grain belt of the Free State to the vineyards of the Western Cape, VoltAmpere is helping farmers stay productive, powered, and prepared.

For more information contact them on: (+27)12-328-6551 or (+27)12-328-6552 or visit their website on https://www.voltampere.co.za/.