Frits Kroon Transport: From humble beginnings to abnormal transport leaders in Southern Africa

Every successful business has a story, and for Frits Kroon Transport (FKT), that story is one of determination, resilience, and growth. Established in 1999 by Frits Kroon, the company began with the owner himself behind the wheel. In those early years, Frits drove the trucks, serviced them, handled the administration, and made sure every load was delivered safely.

Today, more than two decades later, that one-man operation has grown into a family-owned, asset-based business with offices in Pretoria, Durban, Windhoek (Namibia), Kitwe (Zambia), and Ghanzi (Botswana). With over 25 years of experience, FKT has become a leader in abnormal transport, clearing, forwarding, and supplies across the Southern African continent.

“Over the years we’ve been blessed and grown to where we are today, operating in 11 countries with more than 20 abnormal load trucks,” says Frits Kroon.

Specialists in abnormal loads, with a broad offering

While abnormal load transport remains FKT’s core specialty, their services extend far beyond. They operate in the mining, construction, renewable energy, engineering, and agricultural industries, and also provide solutions for project cargo and bulk loads.

From moving a 5-ton machine to a 125-ton piece of equipment, FKT has the fleet, expertise, and team to make it happen.

What sets FKT apart?

Humble beginnings, strong future: Growing from one truck to an industry leader.

Owner-operated and family-owned: Every project reflects the personal commitment of the Kroon family.

Asset-based company: A fleet built and maintained for reliability.

25 years of experience: A proven track record across multiple African countries.

Door-to-door projects: Handling every aspect from start to finish.

Solutions-focused: Offering tailored answers to clients’ toughest transport challenges.

Walking the extra mile: Ensuring peace of mind every step of the way.

Next-level service: Leaders in abnormal transport across Southern Africa and beyond.

What it takes to move abnormal loads

Transporting abnormal loads requires more than just trucks – it demands experience, planning, and precision.

“With our years of experience and our strong team, we by now know the drill,” Frits explains with a smile. “We have several escorting vehicles to assist, and with larger loads we have the contacts and teams to manage every detail, depending on the weight, length, and height of the load.”

Every large load requires a route survey beforehand. This includes applying for permits, involving engineers, and obtaining clearance certificates. The planning process often requires police escorts to accompany the truck along the entire journey, making it a true team effort that only a seasoned operator can execute smoothly.

Your trusted partner across Africa

Whether you need abnormal transport, project cargo, bulk loads, or complete clearing and forwarding solutions, Frits Kroon Transport is your trusted partner. Their niche market focus, combined with their extensive experience, makes them a preferred choice for industries that demand precision and reliability.

Wherever your cargo needs to go – whether across South Africa or into multiple African countries, FKT will make it happen.

