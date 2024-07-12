Food security and nutrition 1: Indigenous crops could help alleviate malnutrition

Nutrient-rich crops can have a large impact on community health, especially in Africa, which will be the most highly populated continent by the end of the century. Yet, if food security must be sustainable, fertile soils and crops that are adapted to climate change are of the essence. “The main cause of malnutrition in Africa is a diet poor in nutrition,” says Jurie van der Walt, South African author of several books on the value of indigenous plants of Africa.

“Although large quantities of food are produced, these foods do not contain enough nutrients. This situation can be rectified by reintroducing plants that have been cultivated by families on small farms for centuries.”

Introduction

Dr Cary Fowler, US Special Envoy for Global Food Security, recently said in an interview with rfi that African soils are highly degraded and eroded, and among the poorest in the world. Dr Fowler is known as the father of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which provides ultimate security for more than one million unique crop varieties. Seed vaults store seeds of thousands of plants to ensure that these plants can be restored in case of a catastrophe. The situation in Africa, where poor soil structure and farming methods that cause erosion and degradation are not conducive to sustainable and productive agricultural systems, could very well be heading toward such a catastrophe that causes not only malnutrition and obesity, but might eventually lead to hunger and starvation. The situation is indeed dire.

Charles Pensula of The Telegraph reported in June that almost nine million people in Malawi are now classified as food insecure after warm currents of El Niño brought extreme weather and drought to large parts of Southern Africa, destroying millions of acres of crops. The country declared a state of disaster in 23 of its 28 districts in April, calling for humanitarian assistance. “Food aid agencies and health workers predict the shortages will lead to a spike in malnutrition across the country. Already hunger is taking its toll in several areas, especially among children,” stated Charles.

Land degradation

Africa is one of the most degraded continents in the world with about 700 million ha (23%) already being degraded and another three million hectares being degraded annually. This is not an African malaise, as it is estimated that 40% of the planet’s land is degraded. Degraded soil has lost its natural productivity through processes caused by humans.

Big drivers of land degradation in Africa and elsewhere include:

biological invasions, where alien, non-indigenous plant species spread outside their indigenous area and disrupt the natural ecosystems;

events caused by climate change, such as devastating floods, intense droughts and runaway fires;

transformation or fragmentation of habitat due to poor agricultural practices and deforestation to make room for non-indigenous plant species.

These also include factors related to mining, including:

pollutants such as sulphur dioxide, and eutrophication that causes algae and other plants take over indigenous plant life;

extractive activities, such as mining and over-harvesting and not rehabilitating the land to its former state.

In Africa, other factors also play a role, namely:

development demands, as cities expand;

a high dependency on natural resources at the household level, such as the use of firewood for cooking;

agricultural practices, including clearing indigenous plants to grow cash crops;

weak governance; insecure land tenure; pervasive poverty; and

population growth.

Health

Monoculture crops like wheat, maize and rice have become staple crops in Africa. However, under-utilised crops have the potential to perform well in a changing climate, while also addressing nutritional needs. Some 80% of Africa’s population cannot afford a healthy diet. Yet, Africa has many indigenous traditionally cultivated crops that are highly nutritious.

“If we could increase the productivity of these crops, and integrate them more fully into the African diet, we could deal with issues like childhood stunting,” says Dr. Fowler. The US launched the Vision for Suitable Crops and Soils (Vacs) programme, which promotes a return to traditional crops, in 2023.

According to the VACS website, a case study on Malawi points out that an over-reliance on maize cultivation has led to “systemic agricultural vulnerability, minimally diverse and nutrient-poor diets, and child stunting. Diversifying to climate-resilient native crops is key to the country’s food and nutrition security.” Maize is an integral part of the Malawian diet, but maize yields are expected to decline by 30% by 2100.

This is due to an expected decrease by 66 mm (4%) of precipitation by 2050, and an increase of 2 degrees C (6%) increase in temperature. At present, nearly 40% of children under the age of five in Malawi experience stunting, in other words, they are short for their age as a result of chronic undernourishment. Diverse crops, as opposed to or in addition to monoculture crops, will be more resilient to Malawi’s changing climate. Traditional food crops, including sorghum, millet, Bambara groundnut and yams, can boost climate resilience and meet childhood nutrient needs.

“We are not saying that farmers should not grow some of the staple crops that they are growing today; we are saying that we should add to that food basket – particularly with legumes and essential vegetables and fruits – if we are going to combat the really horrific rates of childhood stunting,” says Fowler. “They will be physically and mentally stunted for the rest of their lives, and you cannot develop a society with that kind of handicap.”

Non-GMO

This does not mean cultivating genetically modified plants, which is not allowed in some African countries that remain sceptical about it. This hesitancy to accept GM crops is probably the result of unfavourable policies shaped by public opinion, despite its potential for achieving the zero-hunger agenda, researchers have found. The approach should be traditional plant breeding as it has been over the centuries. These crops were never abandoned, but are mostly tended by women in home gardens, hence no official statistics about it. The ideal is to make these indigenous crops more productive so that they can compete in the marketplace and get their share in the diet, whether it be in school lunch projects or even processing industries. “If we build up that kind of market and market demand, it will encourage the farmers to grow them,” says Fowler. Reintroducing indigenous crops can help restore degraded land. “Ecological restoration can help create conditions

in which plants, animals and microorganisms can carry out the recovery themselves,” says Mlungele Nsikani, Senior Scientist at the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi). “Assisting recovery can be as complex as altering landforms (intentionally changing aspects of the landscape), planting vegetation, changing the hydrology (water flow), and reintroducing wildlife. It can also be as simple as removing an invasive species or reintroducing a lost plant species to the land.”

Seeds

To restore degraded land, it is best to sow seeds. Seeds can be made available by different avenues, including in some cases non-government organisations who may provide it for free. Farmers can also save some of their seeds for replanting, but also for sharing with other farmers. Small or medium-sized seed companies may also sell seeds.

The value of cultivating nutritious indigenous plants can address food security challenges in Africa. Smallholder farmers can play an important role in bringing these ‘forgotten’ food plants of Africa back to the table.

More to look forward to

This series will focus on two aspects:

Aspects contributing to effective cultivation of indigenous food crops by smallholders in Africa; and • The use of indigenous, nutrientrich food crops in the everyday African diet.

