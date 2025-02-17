Focus on the shot and not the surroundings, with Earmor

1003 words

If you are a shooting enthusiast, be it for sport shooting, just visiting the shooting range or hunting, you know how loud a shot can be. Therefore, ear protection is one of the most important pieces of equipment that you must take with you.

Ultranexus knows this better than anybody, this is why they provide their customers with only the best protection on the market: Earmor.

You should wear ear protection for several reasons:

Gunfire can cause permanent hearing damage or hearing loss

To increase your focus and not get distracted by other shooters

It is a regulatory compliance at gun ranges

How harmful can gunshot noise be?

Prolonged exposure to 85dB can cause hearing loss. This is equivalent to a noisy restaurant, heavy traffic or power tools. Sirens, fireworks and gunshots are in the range of 120 dB, this is when immediate harm can occur over a short period of exposure. Finally, 140 dB can cause immediate irreversible hearing damage.

To put this in perspective, here are the noise levels of the most common weapons:

.375 rifle can reach around 170 to 180 dB

.458 rifle can reach around 170 to 180 dB

.30.06 rifle can reach around 160 to 170 dB

.223 rifle can reach around 155 to 165 dB

.243 rifle can reach around 155 to 165 dB

9mm handgun can reach around 160 dB

.308 rifle can reach around 150 to 160 dB

12-Guage shotgun can reach around 150 to 160 dB

Protect your ears

Earmor has a wide range of ear protection available to protect one of your most valuable senses. Their ear protection includes features like Bluetooth, auxiliary input and more. Their ear protection is designed for both novice and expert marksmen. Their advanced noise-cancelling capabilities allow shooters to remain immersed in their environment, free from harmful distractions.

Here are some of the products in their range with their features:

M20T Wireless Earbuds

HD voice/music

Are Bluetooth enabled

Switch the sound effects

Automatic shutdown

Active noise reduction 82 dB

Noise reduction rating 26 dB

Working voltage: 3,7 V

Temperature resistance: -40º to 60º

Diameter: 10 mm

M20 Electronic Noise Reduction Earplug

Comes in black, coyote brown and foliage green

Noise reduction rating: 22 dB

Intuitive one-button operation

Two sound effects (indoor and outdoor)

Portable, comfortable and compatible

IPX-4 water resistance

M30 Electronic Earmuffs

Comes in black, coyote brown and foliage green

Stemless volume amplification adjustment

Comes with 3,5 mm AUX audio input cable for media devices

Low profile cup design

Noise reduction rating 22 dB

Amplifies low-level sounds

Suppresses harmful noise above 82 dB

Conformable ear cushions for tight seal

Dynamic voice tracking, improve speech intelligibility

Foldable for storage and protection

Ipx-5 water resistant

M31 Electronic Earmuffs

Comes in black, grey, tan, foliage green and pink

Low profile cup design

Noise reduction rating 22 dB

Amplifies low-level sounds

Suppresses harmful noise above 82 dB

Electromagnetic interference/radio frequency interference shielding, increased radio frequency immunity for electromagnetic interference environment

Conformable ear cushions for tight seal

3 mm thick high-impact resistant polycarbonate shell

Comes with 3,5 mm AUX audio input cable for media devices

Dynamic voice tracking, improve speech intelligibility

Foldable for storage and protection

Ipx-5 water resistant

M32 Electronic Earmuffs

Comes in black and tan

New threads for easy unscrewing

3 second button delay preventing accidental turn off

Silicon slings for battery compartment caps

Improved metal battery cover

Dynamic voice tracking

Increased radio frequency immunity

Improved headphone case materials

Updated new circuit boards and dynamic microphones

Earmor MilPro M32X Mark3 Noise Reducing Helmet Headset

Noise reduction rating 22 dB

Suppresses harmful noise above 82 dB

Upgraded modular design can adapt to different suppression systems

5 adjustable sound mode options, which can be better adapted to different environments

M62 headband with Velcro for easy to fix accessories and replace

Superfast attack time, less than 1 ms to avoid any noise impact

Electromagnetic interference/radio frequency interference shielding designed and tested to military standards

Clear voice tracking can improve speech intelligibility

3 mm thick high-strength modified ABS plastic shell formed by integrated reverse moulding, light and durable

M32 Mark3 is equipped with a Nexus TP-120 U-174 Military Connector (NATO STD) for PTTs

The detachable microphone for M32 Mark3 can adapt to different usage habits

Sealed silicone ear cushions that are comfortable and fit the face, prevent sound leakage, effectively prevent sweat, and are suitable for long-term wear

Foldable for storage and protection

IP67 water resistant

Environmental compatibility according to MIL-STD-810G testing standard

Comply with CE / RoSH / FCC standards and personal hearing protection equipment certification

M32H Electronic Earmuffs

Noise reduction rating 22 dB

3 levels electronic restoration of ambient sound

Suppresses harmful noise above 82 dB

Different reminder tones of on/off

Power by 2 x aaa batteries, approximately 600 hours of operation runtime with new alkaline batteries, 4 hours auto shut-off mechanism

Ergonomic designed cups provide super comfortable wearing and sealing

Built-in NATO military standard 7,0 plug for push to talk

Detachable microphone for both lefty and righty assembly

Anti-sweat with nano technology

Foldable designed for easy storage

Waterproof in accordance with ipx-5

Earmor M06A Maxdefense Earmuffs

Advanced noise cancellation technology with noise reduction rating 22 dB

3,5 mm AUX input for connecting to media devices

Two high-fidelity microphones with 360 degree ambient sound detection

Dynamic voice tracking for improved speech intelligibility

Built with high-impact resistant thermoplastic that integrates water-resistant features (IPX5).

Tested and approved in accordance with CE/RoSH/ANSI S3.19-1974/FCC.

Available in coyote colour

Earmor M300T

Bluetooth 5,4 can connect to mobile devices even in noise-cancelling mode, allowing you to enjoy music, answer, or reject calls

Gel pads and ergonomic design

Ambient pickup enhances situational awareness

Integrated control combines on/off switch and volume control into a single knob for quick adjustments

Multiple pickup offer three different pickup modes

Upgraded digital chips

Instantly suppresses harmful noises over 82 dB

Features a comfortable, adjustable headband and compact folding design

Includes a rotary control switch

Noise reduction rating 23dB

To see better with Earmor ballistic triple lens set

Comes with a clear, black and yellow lens kit

Impact resistant

400 UV protection

For the best hearing protection, visit www.ultranexus.co.za. Earmor products are available at any Ultranexus distributor (https://ultranexus.co.za/outdoor-tactical/where-to-buy-tactical/)