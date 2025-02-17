Focus on the shot and not the surroundings, with Earmor
If you are a shooting enthusiast, be it for sport shooting, just visiting the shooting range or hunting, you know how loud a shot can be. Therefore, ear protection is one of the most important pieces of equipment that you must take with you.
Ultranexus knows this better than anybody, this is why they provide their customers with only the best protection on the market: Earmor.
You should wear ear protection for several reasons:
- Gunfire can cause permanent hearing damage or hearing loss
- To increase your focus and not get distracted by other shooters
- It is a regulatory compliance at gun ranges
How harmful can gunshot noise be?
Prolonged exposure to 85dB can cause hearing loss. This is equivalent to a noisy restaurant, heavy traffic or power tools. Sirens, fireworks and gunshots are in the range of 120 dB, this is when immediate harm can occur over a short period of exposure. Finally, 140 dB can cause immediate irreversible hearing damage.
To put this in perspective, here are the noise levels of the most common weapons:
- .375 rifle can reach around 170 to 180 dB
- .458 rifle can reach around 170 to 180 dB
- .30.06 rifle can reach around 160 to 170 dB
- .223 rifle can reach around 155 to 165 dB
- .243 rifle can reach around 155 to 165 dB
- 9mm handgun can reach around 160 dB
- .308 rifle can reach around 150 to 160 dB
- 12-Guage shotgun can reach around 150 to 160 dB
Protect your ears
Earmor has a wide range of ear protection available to protect one of your most valuable senses. Their ear protection includes features like Bluetooth, auxiliary input and more. Their ear protection is designed for both novice and expert marksmen. Their advanced noise-cancelling capabilities allow shooters to remain immersed in their environment, free from harmful distractions.
Here are some of the products in their range with their features:
M20T Wireless Earbuds
- HD voice/music
- Are Bluetooth enabled
- Switch the sound effects
- Automatic shutdown
- Active noise reduction 82 dB
- Noise reduction rating 26 dB
- Working voltage: 3,7 V
- Temperature resistance: -40º to 60º
- Diameter: 10 mm
M20 Electronic Noise Reduction Earplug
- Comes in black, coyote brown and foliage green
- Noise reduction rating: 22 dB
- Intuitive one-button operation
- Two sound effects (indoor and outdoor)
- Portable, comfortable and compatible
- IPX-4 water resistance
M30 Electronic Earmuffs
- Comes in black, coyote brown and foliage green
- Stemless volume amplification adjustment
- Comes with 3,5 mm AUX audio input cable for media devices
- Low profile cup design
- Noise reduction rating 22 dB
- Amplifies low-level sounds
- Suppresses harmful noise above 82 dB
- Conformable ear cushions for tight seal
- Dynamic voice tracking, improve speech intelligibility
- Foldable for storage and protection
- Ipx-5 water resistant
M31 Electronic Earmuffs
- Comes in black, grey, tan, foliage green and pink
- Low profile cup design
- Noise reduction rating 22 dB
- Amplifies low-level sounds
- Suppresses harmful noise above 82 dB
- Electromagnetic interference/radio frequency interference shielding, increased radio frequency immunity for electromagnetic interference environment
- Conformable ear cushions for tight seal
- 3 mm thick high-impact resistant polycarbonate shell
- Comes with 3,5 mm AUX audio input cable for media devices
- Dynamic voice tracking, improve speech intelligibility
- Foldable for storage and protection
- Ipx-5 water resistant
M32 Electronic Earmuffs
- Comes in black and tan
- New threads for easy unscrewing
- 3 second button delay preventing accidental turn off
- Silicon slings for battery compartment caps
- Improved metal battery cover
- Dynamic voice tracking
- Increased radio frequency immunity
- Improved headphone case materials
- Updated new circuit boards and dynamic microphones
Earmor MilPro M32X Mark3 Noise Reducing Helmet Headset
- Noise reduction rating 22 dB
- Suppresses harmful noise above 82 dB
- Upgraded modular design can adapt to different suppression systems
- 5 adjustable sound mode options, which can be better adapted to different environments
- M62 headband with Velcro for easy to fix accessories and replace
- Superfast attack time, less than 1 ms to avoid any noise impact
- Electromagnetic interference/radio frequency interference shielding designed and tested to military standards
- Clear voice tracking can improve speech intelligibility
- 3 mm thick high-strength modified ABS plastic shell formed by integrated reverse moulding, light and durable
- M32 Mark3 is equipped with a Nexus TP-120 U-174 Military Connector (NATO STD) for PTTs
- The detachable microphone for M32 Mark3 can adapt to different usage habits
- Sealed silicone ear cushions that are comfortable and fit the face, prevent sound leakage, effectively prevent sweat, and are suitable for long-term wear
- Foldable for storage and protection
- IP67 water resistant
- Environmental compatibility according to MIL-STD-810G testing standard
- Comply with CE / RoSH / FCC standards and personal hearing protection equipment certification
M32H Electronic Earmuffs
- Noise reduction rating 22 dB
- 3 levels electronic restoration of ambient sound
- Suppresses harmful noise above 82 dB
- Different reminder tones of on/off
- Power by 2 x aaa batteries, approximately 600 hours of operation runtime with new alkaline batteries, 4 hours auto shut-off mechanism
- Ergonomic designed cups provide super comfortable wearing and sealing
- Built-in NATO military standard 7,0 plug for push to talk
- Detachable microphone for both lefty and righty assembly
- Anti-sweat with nano technology
- Foldable designed for easy storage
- Waterproof in accordance with ipx-5
Earmor M06A Maxdefense Earmuffs
- Advanced noise cancellation technology with noise reduction rating 22 dB
- 3,5 mm AUX input for connecting to media devices
- Two high-fidelity microphones with 360 degree ambient sound detection
- Dynamic voice tracking for improved speech intelligibility
- Built with high-impact resistant thermoplastic that integrates water-resistant features (IPX5).
- Tested and approved in accordance with CE/RoSH/ANSI S3.19-1974/FCC.
- Available in coyote colour
Earmor M300T
- Bluetooth 5,4 can connect to mobile devices even in noise-cancelling mode, allowing you to enjoy music, answer, or reject calls
- Gel pads and ergonomic design
- Ambient pickup enhances situational awareness
- Integrated control combines on/off switch and volume control into a single knob for quick adjustments
- Multiple pickup offer three different pickup modes
- Upgraded digital chips
- Instantly suppresses harmful noises over 82 dB
- Features a comfortable, adjustable headband and compact folding design
- Includes a rotary control switch
- Noise reduction rating 23dB
To see better with Earmor ballistic triple lens set
- Comes with a clear, black and yellow lens kit
- Impact resistant
- 400 UV protection
