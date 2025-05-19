Fire water supplies: CKM’s backbone for fire readiness

2267 words

Electric motor driven sprinkler pump sets

CKM’s electric motor-driven pumps are ideal as primary fire pumps which can be further supported by diesel engine driven pumps as a secondary unit. They are cost-effective and offer lower maintenance costs due to fewer moving parts compared to diesel engines. All CKM’s electric motor driven pumps are carefully selected and hydraulically calculated to ensure that the correct volume is supplied to the fire system.

Diesel engine driven sprinkler pump sets

CKM’s diesel-driven sprinkler pump sets are an essential part of fire protection for facilities located in areas where electricity may be unreliable or prone to outages, especially during emergencies. These pumps provide continuous, reliable water supply to fire systems even when power is down.

Their rugged design ensures optimal performance during critical moments, offering peace of mind in situations where safety is paramount.

CKM’s diesel engine driven pumps are selected based on hydraulic requirements of the fire systems associated therewith to ensure the correct water volume is supplied to the associated fire systems.

Electric jockey pumps

CKM’s jockey pumps are electric-driven pumps used to maintain optimal pressure in the fire water system. By preventing constant cycling of the main fire pump, jockey pumps reduce the chances of false alarm activations and extend the lifespan of larger, more expensive pumps.

These pumps are essential for maintaining the system’s integrity without overloading or wasting resources. Jockey pumps are selected to ensure that the fire systems remain primed and are available in both diesel and electric options.

Fire water storage tanks / reservoirs

CKM provides tailored fire water storage tanks designed to meet the specific needs of your site. These storage tanks ensure that adequate water supply is available during emergencies, even if the primary water supply is unavailable or compromised. Whether underground or above ground, these reservoirs are an integral part of any comprehensive fire suppression system.

Fire protection systems – Engineered by CKM to save lives and assets

Foam Systems – CKM’s specialised protection for high-risk environments

In high-risk environments such as fuel depots, aircraft hangars, refineries, and chemical processing plants, CKM delivers specialised foam suppression systems designed to combat flammable liquid fires quickly and effectively. These systems deploy a foam blanket that cools the surface and isolates oxygen, extinguishing fires quicker and more reliably than conventional water-based approaches.

At CKM, we don’t just install foam systems — we engineer them for performance, compliance, and longevity. Our team ensures each solution is fully compliant with regulatory codes, incorporating proportioning systems, detection interfaces, and discharge hardware tailored to the specific risk profile of your facility.

CKM designs systems that maximise coverage, minimise downtime, and protect lives, assets, and operations.

Deluge systems – engineered by CKM for high-hazard suppression

At CKM, our deluge systems are purpose-built for high-risk industrial applications where rapid fire control is critical. These systems deliver instantaneous, high-volume water discharge across a protected area, triggered by a heat or smoke detection system.

CKM designs and installs deluge solutions for transformers, conveyor belts, loading bays, fuel storage areas, and chemical processing zones, where swift suppression prevents escalation and minimises asset loss. Our systems are engineered for reliability and durability, integrating seamlessly with your facility’s broader fire safety infrastructure.

Wet pipe sprinkler systems – CKM’s reliable first line of defence

CKM’s wet pipe sprinkler systems are trusted across commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors for their simplicity, responsiveness, and low maintenance. With water constantly maintained in the piping network, these systems react instantly to heat, activating only where needed.

For customers seeking a cost-effective, low-intervention solution, our wet pipe systems deliver peace of mind and compliance with the latest safety standards.

Where greater fire risk is present — such as in chemical storage or tyre warehousing — CKM can incorporate foam induction into sprinkler systems. This enhancement provides a layer of expanded protection, ideal for environments where flammable or highly combustible materials are stored.

Dry pipe sprinkler systems – CKM’s solution for cold environments

In facilities exposed to freezing conditions, CKM installs dry pipe sprinkler systems to eliminate the risk of pipe bursts due to frozen water. Water is held back from the system under pressure and only enters the pipes when a sprinkler head activates during a fire. This design is especially well-suited to cold storage warehouses, exterior loading docks, and unheated parking areas. CKM custom-engineers each system to ensure reliability and rapid activation, even in harsh environments.

Pre-action sprinkler systems – precision control by CKM

CKM’s pre-action systems offer dual-stage fire protection for environments where even minor water damage is unacceptable—such as data centres, libraries, museums, or archives. These systems require a combination of detection (smoke or heat) and activation to release water into the pipes, minimising the chance of accidental discharge. CKM’s tailored pre-action solutions help customers protect critical infrastructure and irreplaceable assets with precision-engineered control and reliability.

Water mist systems – CKM’s clean fire suppression for sensitive assets

Designed for sensitive, high-value environments, CKM’s water mist systems use fine droplets to rapidly cool and suppress fires while using a fraction of the water required by traditional systems. The mist not only absorbs heat but also displaces oxygen, helping prevent re-ignition.

Ideal for server rooms, healthcare facilities, control centres, or historic buildings, CKM’s water mist solutions provide effective suppression with minimal collateral damage, protecting both assets and uptime.

Conventional fire protection – CKM’s core safety installations

Fire hydrant reticulations

Fire hydrant reticulation systems are designed to supply water to firefighters. CKM customises these systems based on the topography and risk profile of the site, ensuring that hydrants are easily accessible and deliver the necessary pressure to fight fires effectively.

Fire hose reel reticulations

With strategically placed hose reels, fire responders can quickly access water. CKM ensures that these reels are installed in optimal locations to provide quick response capabilities for first responders in an emergency.

Portable fire extinguishers

CKM offers a wide range of portable fire extinguishers suitable for various fire risks (for example electrical, flammable liquids as well as lithium-based fires such as with solar installations). Installation and regular maintenance are vital to ensure that extinguishers are ready for use and compliant with safety regulations.

Fire and emergency signage

Clear, visible fire and emergency signage is essential to guide personnel to safety and assist emergency responders. CKM ensures signage is properly installed according to local codes, helping to direct people during an evacuation.

Fire detection – smart systems by CKM for early warning and control

Conventional smoke detection systems – CKM’s trusted solution for simpler spaces

For smaller facilities or compartmentalised environments — such as offices, retail units, or low-occupancy buildings — CKM provides conventional smoke detection systems that offer cost-effective, dependable early fire detection. These systems are ideal for straightforward layouts where zoning is minimal, and reliability is essential.

CKM ensures each installation is configured for maximum sensitivity, minimal false alarms, and full regulatory compliance, giving customers peace of mind with a proven detection backbone.

Addressable fire detection systems – CKM’s intelligent safety for complex infrastructure

In larger, more complex environments such as hospitals, industrial plants, airports, or high-rise developments, CKM deploys addressable fire detection systems that offer pinpoint accuracy and intelligent monitoring. Each detector and device on the network is uniquely identified, enabling CKM systems to quickly isolate the exact location of smoke, heat, or faults, significantly improving response time, minimising disruption, and enabling targeted evacuation and emergency response.

CKM’s addressable systems integrate seamlessly with building management systems, HVAC controls, and automated fire suppression systems, ensuring coordinated, real-time protection for critical assets and personnel.

Aspirating smoke detection systems (ASD) – Early detection, total protection

At CKM, we integrate aspirating smoke detection systems as a core component of our advanced fire protection solutions — ideal for facilities where early fire detection is critical. These sophisticated systems employ a network of sampling pipes to continuously draw air from the protected environment and analyse it for even the tiniest traces of smoke, enabling detection well before conventional systems would trigger an alarm.

ASD technology is especially effective in complex, high-risk, or sensitive environments such as data centres, warehouses, cleanrooms, or areas with high airflow or contamination, where traditional detectors may be unreliable.

By implementing ASD systems, CKM delivers faster, more precise fire detection, ensuring the highest level of protection for people, property, and mission-critical operations.

Gaseous suppression systems – Clean, high-tech fire control by CKM

CKM provides advanced gaseous suppression systems designed for critical infrastructure where traditional water-based methods are unsuitable. These systems offer residue-free, equipment-safe, and rapid-response fire protection, ideal for data-rich and sensitive environments. Every solution is engineered and commissioned by CKM specialists to ensure compliance, performance, and minimal disruption.

CO₂ systems – High-efficiency suppression for unmanned zones

CKM’s CO₂ systems are perfect for unmanned high-value areas such as electrical switch-rooms, power substations, and industrial process equipment enclosures. By rapidly displacing oxygen, CO₂ effectively suppresses fire without damaging sensitive assets. These systems require careful design to ensure safety interlocks and pre-discharge alarms, which CKM incorporates as standard in all installations.

Inergen systems – Safe suppression where people and equipment matter

CKM installs Inergen systems for environments where occupant safety and equipment integrity are both priorities—including network operation centres, control rooms, and server environments. Inergen is composed of naturally occurring gases (nitrogen, argon, and CO₂), offering a non-toxic, breathable atmosphere post-discharge. CKM ensures every Inergen solution is custom-calibrated for room volume, leak rates, and air change dynamics.

FM-200 systems – Instant protection for critical assets

For rapid-response clean agent suppression, CKM offers FM-200 systems, which discharge in under 10 seconds and are safe for electronics, archival materials, and medical equipment. These systems are ideal for data centres, banks, telecom hubs, and hospitals, where system downtime must be avoided. CKM’s FM-200 installations prioritise speed, reliability, and compliance with international standards.

Pyroshield Systems – Cost-effective clean agent protection

CKM provides Pyroshield systems as a value-driven alternative to traditional clean agents, delivering reliable suppression without compromising protection. Pyroshield is well-suited for general electrical rooms, plant rooms, and backup generator enclosures, offering efficient fire control without post-event cleanup. CKM integrates Pyroshield with detection and control interfaces for automated deployment and system health monitoring.

Aerosol Units – Compact fire protection for confined and remote spaces

CKM’s aerosol suppression units offer high-performance protection for localised, enclosed spaces, such as MCC panels, battery cabinets, server racks, vehicles, and ATM safes. These systems activate thermally or electrically, delivering fine particulate agents that suppress flames rapidly without damaging circuitry or components. Ideal where conventional systems are impractical, CKM’s aerosol units are maintenance-light, highly adaptable, and self-contained.

Additional services – CKM’s expertise beyond installation

Design and professional services

Engineering, risk assessment & support – CKM’s end-to-end fire protection expertise

At CKM, we take a holistic approach to fire protection — combining technical engineering, regulatory compliance, project execution, and 24/7 support under one roof. Our team works in close partnership with each customer to develop tailored, high-performance systems that not only meet local standards but also address the unique fire safety risks and operational needs of each site.

Risk assessment – Tailored safety strategies rooted in expertise

Every successful fire protection solution begins with a comprehensive understanding of site-specific risks. CKM conducts detailed fire risk assessments to identify potential ignition sources, vulnerable areas, asset sensitivities, and occupancy risks.

Our experienced experts work with your operational team to:

Evaluate fire load and hazard classifications

Map out high-risk zones requiring advanced suppression or detection

Recommend appropriate suppression systems, agents, spacing, and detection technologies

Ensure compliance with local regulations, building codes, and industry best practices

The result is a targeted fire safety strategy that protects both people and property, reduces insurance risk, and supports business continuity.

Engineering & design – Fully customised, code-compliant solutions

CKM’s in-house engineering and design team transforms risk assessments into fit-for-purpose system designs that are fully aligned with your site layout, hazard profile, and operational constraints. We use design software, 3D modelling and hydraulic calculations to ensure optimal system layout, coverage, and performance.

Our fire protection design services include:

Fire pump room and tank piping and control equipment to supply fixed, automated systems

Wet, dry, and pre-action sprinkler systems

Gaseous suppression and foam systems

Fire detection and alarm layouts (conventional and addressable)

At CKM, our expert team work to ensure that your facility is correctly and code-compliantly protected to ensure peace of mind and to ensure your facility remains safe.

Project management – Seamless execution from start to finish

CKM delivers turnkey fire protection projects with a strong focus on efficiency, compliance, and minimal disruption to ongoing operations.

From initial planning through to final commissioning, our project managers oversee:

Procurement of certified materials and equipment

Scheduling of works around your operational priorities

Coordination with subcontractors, consultants, and engineers

On-site installation, testing, and commissioning by qualified technicians

We take full ownership of project delivery, offering customers clear communication, milestone tracking, and quality assurance at every stage.

24/7 Emergency support – Round-the-clock protection from CKM

Fire safety doesn’t take breaks — and neither does CKM. Our customers benefit from 24/7 emergency support, delivered by rapid-response technicians who are trained to troubleshoot and resolve fire system issues on-site or remotely.

Whether it’s a system fault, alarm activation, water leak, or suppression discharge, CKM’s emergency support teams are ready to:

Diagnose and rectify faults quickly

Restore system functionality to ensure compliance

Coordinate spare parts, servicing, or emergency upgrades

Provide clear post-incident reporting for insurers or regulators

With CKM on your side, you can trust that your fire protection systems will perform when it matters most.

For more information contact (+27)83-290-1797, send an e-mail to coert@ckmgroup.co.za or visit the website: www.ckmgroup.co.za.