Fenfield Reds auction guarantees fertility and festivity!

From vision to fruition

The Fenfield Reds group is not new to the scene. These pillars in the cattle community started their herd back in 1974. Fenfield Beef Improvement consisted out of eight members and a dream to breed bulls of better quality. They recognised the need for bulls in the Cathcart district that could withstand the harsh winter conditions.

This dream soon turned into reality. They set out to complete the task with a solid gameplan in mind: breed a hardy animal, adapted to the harsh winters, and produce a quality weaner calves from each cow every year. Then they would take four cows from each member and the top two bulls. This would form the core of the new herd.

The new herd consisted of a mixture of a mighty 17 different breeds: all the British breeds plus remnants of Jersey and Friesland milking herds as well as a number of European breeds. Taking all of the best qualities of the different breeds resulted in a new breed which was very fertile and well-adapted to the environment.

Mike Galloway, chairman of Fenfield Reds, has been with this group since 1995. According to him, this breed is a great option. He says that they are functional and fertile. “The long term conception rates under many different conditions are well over 90%. Fertility and longevity are the cornerstones of profitability and Fenfield Reds provide both.”

He elaborates by saying that farmers would certainly benefit from the upcoming auction. All the calves on the sale have been pre-weaned, dehorned, vaccinated and selected. He reasures all potential buyers that Fenfield Reds to do present weak animals on sale and that all the calves do well in backgrounding and feedlot environments.

Mike’s personal advice is to be mindful when it comes to your cattle. “Pay attention to detail regarding the health and well-being of your cattle. Ensure that they are well fed (natural grazing), well-watered and disease free at all times.”

This is your chance to become part of the family

Become part of Fenfield Reds by joining their upcoming auction, where 50 years of excellence is being celebrated.

Taking hands with the ever so trusted Sheard Auctioneers, the Fenfield Red Beef Group looks forward to a successful, fun filled celebration at the Cathcart Country Club on the 18th of April 2024, at 12:00. This weaner auction is surely one that can not be missed!

The excitement cannot be contained in the Eastern Cape as they prepare for a momentous event and they look forward to greeting each and every red breed connoisseur on the day.

On offer by live and simulcast auction is 2100 top quality calves. These calves are preconditioned and ideal for feedlot and backgrounding. Breeding heifers are also available.

For any enquiries, please contact:

(+27)83-659-8916 (Mike Galloway)

(+27)45-843-1043 (office)

(+27)82-410-1712 (Ian Sheard)

(+27)82-375-5920 (Chris Sheard)