Female farmer Mabuyane Mabuza: Transforming the agricultural landscape

Grain, soya beans and a whole lot of love is what keeps Mabuyane Mabuza busy on her farm near Randfontein. With her heart filled with passion for her farm, and her feet always in the soil, this farmer is not stepping back anytime soon.

Mabuyane started farming with her late husband back in 2013. When he sadly passed away five years ago, she had to take over and manage everything on her own.

She has an incredible community around her with people who are constantly offering support and helping where they can. Mabuyane says: “What I have learned over the years, is that you never stop learning, and that learning is the only way to empower yourself, as long as you are open to gaining more knowledge through talking to other farmers who are more experienced than yourself and doing a lot of research”.

Whilst Mabuyane invests all her time and energy in her farm, she also has a foot in the media industry as a journalist and is currently the Chairperson of the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists.

Challenges in the farming industry

Socio-economic problems that have been on farms for years can truly hinder the production process on any farm. To employ new workers and train them takes time and time is money. “Those that you can empower, you try to empower,” says Mabuyane.

There is a lot of safety issues around farms, from burglaries to fires. As a farmer, you always need to be aware of what is going on on and around your farm. Mabuyane says that there is no time for holidays. After the harvest is over, you still need to keep watch and be on guard. The wonderful thing about having surrounding communities, is that they are there for each other. “Since my husband died, the community has been my strength,” says Mabuyane.

Being a successful farmer entails many things, but the type of products you use for soil health and crop growth certainly is a priority on the list. “We have always used Kynoch since we got here. I have tried different fertilisers, but quickly went back to Kynoch because I was getting the best results. As farmers, we always keep looking and sampling what products work best for our land, and as soon as you understand the soil that you are working with and you discover the type of fertiliser you need to use, generally it becomes a lot easier. You find something that works for you, and you stick with it. So far, I am happy with Kynoch,” says Mabuyane.

A place of refreshment

A wise farmer will know when to step away for a breath of fresh air to reflect and dream forward. For Mabuyane, the place to do so is at the dam on her farm. “Coming here reminds me of my late husband. When I want to reflect, I sit here, and I reflect. This is where a lot of ideas were born while I was watching the sunset. It is a beautiful place. It is a gem. You can just hide away and think”. Mabuyane ventures to this escape mainly on the weekends when she takes her dogs for a walk and then allows them to wander around as she becomes peaceful next to the water.

Female farmers

As a proud mother to her son, who is a student at Wits University and a fellow farmer to the community, Mabuyane makes it her mission to always make the people around her proud with her dedication and hard work on the farm. She encourages women who want to enter farming that, although this industry is predominantly male, to get their hands dirty and show the people what they are capable of. “When people see what you are capable of, they become receptive,” says Mabuyane.