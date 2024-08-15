FAW Trucks Southern Africa celebrates Mandela Day with heartfelt CSR initiative

Article supplied

In honour of Mandela Day, FAW Trucks Southern Africa proudly engages in a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at uplifting local communities. This initiative not only honours the legacy of former president Nelson Mandela, but also reinforces FAW’s dedication to building a brighter future for the communities we serve.

Partnering with MES for positive change

The FAW Trucks SA team partnered with MES (Mould Empower Serve) at the Kempton Park shelter, driving positive change in the community. MES is a social development organisation that has been changing the heart of the city since 1986.

They have been actively working towards providing sustainable solutions to pervasive poverty in the inner cities of Johannesburg locations in Kempton Park, Cape Town and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth). The initial vision for MES was born in 1986 when the Johannesburg East Dutch Reformed Church started with an outreach program that handed out food parcels to the homeless and unemployed community of Hillbrow. This partnership aligns perfectly with FAW Trucks Southern Africa’s commitment to making a difference in the communities they serve.

Recognition of individual acts of kindness

FAW Trucks Southern Africa extends its sincere appreciation to Patrick Mlangemi, a driver representative from Symlog Bricks, for his commendable actions in lending a hand to ladies in need along his journey. Patrick’s commitment to ensuring their safety and well-being exemplifies the spirit of community that we value. We recognise such acts of kindness and encourage everyone to pay it forward in every way possible, big or small, as it all makes a difference.

“South Africa shines brightest when we work together,” says Jian Yang, FAW Trucks Southern Africa CEO.

“We are proud to celebrate Mandela Day by making a tangible difference in our communities. Our partnership with MES and the recognition of individuals like Patrick demonstrate our commitment to driving positive change and fostering a spirit of ubuntu.”

About FAW Trucks Southern Africa

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (PTY) Ltd, established in 1994, is a leading global player in commercial vehicle manufacturing, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions. With over 71 years of experience globally and as one of the only OEMs to have such a diverse and extensive range from small to extra heavy vehicles, FAW Trucks Southern Africa continues to be a trusted partner for businesses regionally and worldwide.