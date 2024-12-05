FAW Trucks Southern Africa Celebrates Excellence at the 2024 Master Tech Training Competition

Winners of the 2024 Master Tech Training Competition:

1st Place: Franklin Abboy from FAW Eastern Cape

2nd Place: Akshay Ramgoolam from FAW Newcastle

3rd Place: Daryll Govender from FAW Pinetown

Darren Dreyer, Regional Technical Supervisor, and Ricqui Alexander, National Aftersales Manager, presented the awards. During the prize-giving ceremony, Dreyer acknowledged the dealerships’ dedication and passion, noting that their continuous learning efforts have not gone unnoticed. He emphasised the crucial role they play in ensuring that everything meets high standards behind the scenes. Dreyer encouraged the technicians to inspire their peers who have yet to reach this level of expertise, underscoring the importance of mentorship within the industry.

Ricqui Alexander also expressed pride in the contestants’ expanded skills, highlighting their vital role as the industry’s backbone. He pointed out that today’s technicians must possess a deep understanding of complex systems that go beyond traditional mechanical skills. Modern vehicles require knowledge of electronics and engineering components, as well as advanced problem-solving abilities, to effectively address customer needs. This shift underscores FAW’s commitment to providing solutions that keep vehicles operational and reliable.

At FAW Trucks Southern Africa, we understand that delivering exceptional service is fundamental to our success. Our comprehensive technical training programs equip our technicians with the latest skills and knowledge necessary to address any inquiries related to FAW products. This commitment not only boosts the reliability and efficiency of our trucks on the road but also highlights our unwavering dedication to continuous improvement. Maintaining a fleet that operates at peak performance is essential for several reasons:

Cost Efficiency: Operating at optimal levels reduces unnecessary expenses, leading to significant savings in fuel and maintenance.

Reliability: A well-maintained fleet minimises the risk of breakdowns, ensuring vehicles are dependable and available when needed.

Safety: Regular maintenance and monitoring enhance vehicle safety, protecting drivers and cargo.

Productivity: Efficient operations maximise the use of resources, allowing businesses to accomplish more within the same timeframe.

Environmental Impact: Optimising fleet performance lowers emissions, contributing positively to environmental sustainability.

Customer Satisfaction: Timely deliveries and reliable service foster trust and loyalty among customers.

By focusing on these areas, we ensure that our clients can rely on us for timely deliveries, ultimately driving long-term business success.

FAW Trucks operates through an accredited dealer network, providing comprehensive sales and service support across Southern Africa. Our after-sales agents are trained to deliver emergency service support to customers anytime, anywhere, ensuring that we are there for them 24/7/365 facilitated through our internal CRM team, whether on or off-road.

As more products incorporate advanced electronics and the industry gradually shifts towards electric vehicles, OEM aftersales teams need to be equipped with highly trained and skilled individuals. This ensures that they can effectively manage and service the increasingly complex systems found in modern vehicles. The rise in logistics businesses and expanding fleets further underscores the importance of having a robust aftersales team. FAW Trucks’ commitment to comprehensive parts supply, customer relationship management (CRM), and highly trained technicians provides a significant value add, ensuring that customers receive unparalleled support and service.