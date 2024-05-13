FAW Trucks South Africa Celebrates 30 Years Of Success In The South African Market

FAW Trucks South Africa proudly announces the successful commemoration of a significant milestone: the 30th anniversary of its establishment in the South African market. This momentous occasion was celebrated in conjunction with the 10-year anniversary of operations at the Coega-based manufacturing plant.

On May 9, 2024, the celebration took place at the FAW South Africa manufacturing plant in Coega Gqeberha, with festivities commencing at 15:30 pm. The event attracted a large crowd of esteemed attendees, including honorary government, embassy and ministerial officials, FAW Group representatives, local dealer representatives, loyal customers, dedicated employees, media representatives from both local and Chinese markets, as well as valued finance and business partners. It was a gathering of industry leaders and stakeholders, symbolizing three decades of success and partnership.

The overarching theme of the celebration revolved around the harmonious fusion of Chinese and South African cultures, which has been instrumental in driving FAW South Africa’s success over the past thirty years in Southern Africa.

A significant moment during the event centred on the joint investment by FAW Group and the China-Africa Development Fund, which marked the foundation of FAW South Africa.

The evening’s program featured special activities including award presentations recognizing the longstanding contributions of esteemed dealers, customers, and employees. Attendees were also treated to the grand finale reveal of the much-anticipated JH6 550hp unit, brought to stage by Mr. Jian Yang, FAW South Africa CEO.

Notable guests and speakers graced the occasion, contributing to a memorable and inspiring event for all in attendance.

Reflecting on this milestone, Mr Jian Yang, FAW South Africa CEO, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support received from customers, partners, and stakeholders throughout the years and reiterated FAW’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and maintaining its position as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

For more information about FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (PTY) Ltd, established in 1994, please visit https://www.faw.co.za.

Source: FAW