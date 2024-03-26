FAW Trucks picks up speed in 2024: Achievements, expansion, and enhanced support

FAW Trucks South Africa, a key player in the global commercial vehicle manufacturing arena, reflects on a successful 2023 and charts an ambitious course for 2024 with strategic plans to reinforce its market presence and customer support.

1. Impressive 2023 performance: Leading the pack

At the close of 2023, FAW Trucks SA secured a notable milestone by clinching the 1st position in the market, culminating in 3 797 sales. This achievement places the company ahead of other market-leading European brands. FAW Trucks SA proudly stands as one of the leading players, showcasing its commitment to delivering high-performance and reliable trucks.

2. Appointment of new dealers: Expanding across borders

In line with our commitment to enhancing customer support, FAW Trucks SA is embarking on an extensive expansion of its dealer network, not only within South Africa but also in other cross-border African regions. The brand aims to provide high-level representation both in the local South African market, and through the appointment of new dealers, in various other African regions.

3. Upgrading dealerships and new corporate image agenda

FAW Trucks SA has exciting plans for the visual representation of its brand. The company is set to roll out a new corporate image agenda, reflecting the esteemed standing of the brand on a global scale. This initiative aims to enhance the overall dealership experience, aligning with FAW’s commitment to providing excellence in every aspect of its operations.

4. 2024 plans of support: Launching CRM support department

Looking ahead to 2024, FAW is gearing up to launch its new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Support Department. This department is poised to elevate the aftersales assistance provided throughout the entire local and cross border network. The introduction of the CRM Support Department underlines FAW’s dedication to ensuring a seamless and comprehensive customer experience.

Mr Jian Yang, CEO of FAW Trucks SA, expressed excitement about the company’s achievements and future plans, stating, “We are proud of our exceptional performance in 2023, and as we step into 2024, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering. The expansion of our dealer network, the upgrade of our dealerships, and the launch of the CRM Support Department are all indicative of our dedication to providing unparalleled service and support to our valued customers.”

With over six decades of commercial vehicle excellence, FAW Trucks SA has emerged as an award-winning industry leader. The Global OEM has been recognised as “Best Truck Fleet Management Solution” for three consecutive years – a testament to its customer-focused approach and continuous innovation. As one of the most established names in heavy transport, spanning over 70 years globally, FAW Trucks SA remains committed to shaping the future of mobility through cutting-edge manufacturing and a collaborative spirit that places partners and clients first.

We look forward to continuing our journey of strategic growth and service to businesses across Southern Africa.

About FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (Pty) Ltd

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (PTY) Ltd, established in 1994, is a leading global player in commercial vehicle manufacturing, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions. With over 70 years of experience and one of the only OEMs to have such a diverse and extensive range from small to extra heavy vehicles, FAW Trucks SA continues to be a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

To explore FAW’s commercial offerings and stay updated on the latest developments, visit www.faw.co.za.