FAW Southern Africa: Ensuring Durability with Expert Parts and Service Support

FAW Trucks Southern Africa is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to ensuring durability and longevity in its service offerings through comprehensive parts availability and expert service support. Under the leadership of Mr. Jian Yang, FAW SA CEO, the company continues to enhance its operational efficiency to meet the needs of its customers across Southern Africa.

Optimising Parts Availability

Understanding the dynamics of parts demand is crucial for maintaining optimal stock levels across our dealer network. The FAW Parts Distribution Centre employs a systematic approach to categorise parts based on their demand:

• Fast-Moving Parts: Regularly utilised and volume stocked items that are required the most for our dealer network support structure. Ensuring that these essential components are always available are a key objective of the PDC team.

• High-Value Parts: Defined by the premium quality and reliability associated with FAW products, these parts are vital for enhancing the overall performance and longevity of our vehicles.

• Specialised Parts: Unique components designed for specific models in the FAW range are categorised as specialised parts, which are critical for maintaining vehicle performance.

• Special Order or VOR Parts: Items not typically stocked but urgently needed due to specific vehicle requirements fall under special orders or Vehicle Off Road (VOR) parts, prioritised for rapid delivery.

By understanding the factors affecting inventory levels, the FAW Trucks PDC team have been able to ensure a seamless ordering, projection and stocking system to ensure enhanced parts support throughout the FAW Trucks network.

Emergency Breakdown Support

A recent example highlights the effectiveness of our service centre in responding to emergencies. When a fleet customer experienced a breakdown due to a middle differential component failure, our CRM department was contacted immediately. A technician was dispatched to assess the situation, confirming that a specialised part was required. Within one hour of the request, the part was picked, invoiced, and dispatched from our National Parts Distribution Centre. Remarkably, the vehicle was back in operation within 12 hours.

“Our CRM department plays a vital role in coordinating these efforts,” Mr. Yang explained. “They ensure that customers are informed throughout the process and that technical assistance is dispatched promptly.”

Rapid Turnaround Initiatives

To maintain the objective of a 72-hour turnaround time for vehicle failures, FAW has implemented several measures:

• Decentralised Stocking: Specific high-demand parts are strategically stocked at dealer locations along major transportation routes.

• Service Agreements: Partnerships with accredited service providers enhance support in remote areas.

• Cross-Border Dealer Agreements: Regular supply to cross-border dealers ensures consistent availability.

Innovative Systems for Future Growth

FAW Trucks Sothern Africa are currently upgrading the complete computerized systems to align with market trends and improve service delivery. This includes developing an online parts booking system that integrates with our CRM department, facilitating seamless communication between dealers and customers.

Innovations in the parts distribution are essential as FAW strive to support our 24/7 service commitment. Additional hubs at key branches will be added to enhance localised support and reduce logistical challenges in the near future.

Commitment During Peak Demand

During peak periods such as the holiday season, the FAW Parts Distribution Centre remains operational with contingency plans in place to manage increased demand effectively. Standby staff will be available during public holidays to ensure continuous support for our dealer network and customers. “FAW Trucks South Africa is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and support,” concluded Mr. Yang. “Our focus on durability and longevity through comprehensive parts availability is unwavering as we continue to grow and adapt in this dynamic market,” he said.