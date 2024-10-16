Expand your project capabilities with Knittex shade netting for Civil Engineering solutions

Kittex shade netting is now being used to combat soil erosion.

As a leading shade netting manufacturer in South Africa, Knittex is excited to introduce the versatility of our shade netting products for the civil engineering and construction industries. Traditionally used for agricultural and decorative purposes, shade netting is now making a mark in infrastructure projects, particularly in stormwater management, soil erosion control, and filtration systems.

Why use shade netting in Civil Engineering?

Shade netting offers a lightweight, flexible, and cost-effective alternative to traditional geotextiles in drainage and soil stabilization projects. Here’s how it can benefit your projects:

Efficient drainage and filtration shade netting can act as a filtration layer in stormwater systems, effectively managing water flow while preventing sediment buildup. It can be integrated into systems such as Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS), allowing water to pass through while capturing debris.

Soil erosion control with increasing concerns around land degradation, shade netting provides a reliable solution for preventing soil erosion in high-risk areas. Its permeability and durability make it ideal for use in retaining walls, slope stabilisation, and embankment protection.

Cost-effective and easy to install our shade netting products are lightweight and easy to handle, making them quick to install, even in challenging environments. This translates to reduced labor costs and faster project completion times.

Who Can Benefit?

Knittex shade netting can be used across various civil engineering applications. We are keen to partner with companies like Randcivils, Power Group, Marracon Civils, Fountain Civil Engineering, and BopCons, who are at the forefront of delivering infrastructure solutions in South Africa. These partnerships can lead to innovative applications of shade netting in projects such as drainage systems, erosion control, and sustainable construction.

Join us in shaping the future of Civil Engineering

We invite civil engineers, contractors, and infrastructure firms to explore the benefits of incorporating shade netting into their projects. As an environmentally conscious choice, our products not only meet your technical needs but also align with sustainable construction practices.

Let’s work together to build a resilient and sustainable future with shade netting!