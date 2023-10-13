Exciting News: Introducing the Ranger Series Monoculars!

We’re thrilled to unveil the latest innovation from Pixfra – the Ranger Series Monoculars. Futurama, as a distributor and retailer of Pixfra, has always been committed to bringing you cutting-edge technology, and the Ranger Series is no exception.

🔍 Key Features:

🔹 12μm Sensor

🔹 Impressive 640×512 Resolution

🔹 Detector Sensitivity of <30mk

🔹 Stellar 1440×1080 Display Resolution

🔹 Equipped with a 50mm Lens

🔹 Detection Distance of 2600m

🔹 Battery life of > 6.5 hours

These monoculars are designed to take your outdoor adventures to the next level. With their exceptional clarity, precision, and advanced features, they empower you to capture breathtaking moments and explore the world like never before.

Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, an avid hunter, or in the business of security, the Ranger Series Monocular will be your trusted companion. Learn more: https://www.pixfra.com/en/productCenter/productDetail?id=359&utm_source=linkedin&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=1013

Or to buy now, please visit: https://futurama.co.za/pixfra-ranger-r650-640×512-thermal-imaging-monocular-50mm-black

Stay tuned as we bring you more details and exciting updates about the Ranger Series Monoculars. We can’t wait for you to experience the extraordinary with us!

Are you ready to embark on this journey with Futurama and Pixfra?

#Pixfra #Futurama #RangerSeries #Monoculars #Optics #Innovation #Thermal