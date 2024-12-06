ELB Equipment partners with LiuGong

Major earthmoving, mining and construction equipment supplier, ELB Equipment, has announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with LiuGong to act as its sole distributor in Southern Africa.

The move represents a significant shift for both companies, combining LiuGong’s innovative machinery and global reputation with ELB Equipment’s decades-long expertise, after-sales support and far-reaching market presence. It provides ELB Equipment with the firepower it needs to compete with the country’s largest suppliers providing it with a comprehensive offering in all the sectors it serves from mining to construction and general industry.

The agreement was signed by Desmond Van Heerden, CEO of ELB Equipment and Pu Yonghua, LiuGong Sales Manager of Southern Africa, with a shared vision of growth, quality service and commitment to providing the right technical solutions for customers equipment requirements.

“For our existing customers the partnership signifies a significant expansion of our product portfolio and gives them access to LiuGong’s world-class range of equipment and we remain committed to delivering the highest standards of service and support to our valued customers.

“Similarly, LiuGong’s existing customer base in South Africa can rest assured that ELB Equipment will uphold the quality and reliability that they have come to expect from the LiuGong brand. With our robust infrastructure, 11 branches as well as sub-dealers and dedicated service teams strategically located across the country, we are well-equipped to support LiuGong’s growing footprint,” says Desmond.

He explains that this collaboration provides access to LiuGong’s globally acclaimed equipment including wheel loaders, excavators, graders, mining trucks, road building equipment, backhoes and skid steers which will now enjoy ELB Equipment’s local expertise in sales and aftermarket service.

“As we move into 2025, ELB Equipment and LiuGong are committed to setting new benchmarks in the South African equipment market. Together, we aim to foster innovation, expand opportunities and deliver sustainable value to our customers and stakeholders.

This strategic partnership marks a new era of growth, collaboration and exceptional service for ELB Equipment and LiuGong customers.”