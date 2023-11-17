Eicher trucks and buses enhances product range, enters bus segment in South Africa

Eicher Trucks and Buses today unveiled the next generation Eicher bus at Eicher Dealership Conference 2023. This marks the entry of Eicher branded buses in South African market. The group’s commercial vehicles engineered for South Africa are backed by Volvo Group’s advanced technology and processes, Eicher’s superior performance and uptime.

“EICHER SKYLINE PRO 3009 BUS- SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE WITH UNMATCHED COMFORT”

Built to last with new generation Eicher E494 engine

Efficient 4-cylinder CRS engine with Volvo Group EMS, advanced fuel injection technology & EPS, delivering best in class torque of 490 Nm

Roll-over test compliant with emergency exits, fire extinguisher, anti-lock braking system, 3-point ELR seat belt for driver and 2 point lap seat belt for passengers for a safe travel experience

DOMEX chassis for higher durability

Built for “Superior Performance with Unmatched Comfort,” the Eicher Skyline Pro 3009 bus is a symbol of comfort, reliability and safety. The SABS compliant Euro 3 emission standards bus is designed with breakthrough technology that will redefine passengers’ daily commutes. The bus promises a relaxed and luxurious experience to travellers with its spacious interiors and aesthetic looks.

The Eicher Skyline Pro 3009 has wide comfortable and cushioned HHR seats with a longer wheelbase for more leg room, a spacious gangway, tubular hat rack for smaller luggage, front waveller suspension and rear parabolic spring suspension.

In line with the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence, the newly launched bus is highly reliable and equipped with new generation E494 engine, Volvo Group’s engine management system (EMS), advanced APDA, larger clutch diameter with a clutch booster and intelligent driver information system. The vehicle has a robust DOMEX chassis along with safety features like anti-lock braking system, emergency exits, fire extinguishers, 3-point ELR seat belt for driver and 2-point lap seat belt for passengers.

This latest addition to the existing range reflects the company’s expansion plan. Currently VECV South Africa offers Eicher Pro6000 series and Eicher Pro 2000 series of trucks- ranging from 8-ton to 25-ton GVM and includes Eicher Pro 2080, Pro6016, Pro6016T, Pro6018TT tractor and Pro6025T tipper. The Pro 6000 series is driven by VEDX5 engine based on Volvo Group’s global platform and Pro 2000 series comes with advance features like Mbooster+, fuel coaching, cruise control, tiltable cabin, and a high-performance Eicher engine. These trucks are available in multiple configurations suited for various applications, and more such models & variants will be introduced in the coming months.

Eicher’s service network has grown to 27 touchpoints in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique in Southern Africa and plans to add more in the coming months to Potchefstroom, Springbok, Gaborone in Botswana, Katu, Malelane, and Johannesburg Linbro Park.

Mr. Anirvan Banerjee, Vice President & Head Africa International Business and VECV South Africa, said, “We are pleased to introduce Eicher Skyline Pro bus series in South Africa. In line with our brand promise of Partnering Prosperity, this 36-seater bus delivers excellent performance with best-in-class fuel efficiency, superior uptime and new generation features such as Volvo Group’s EMS, larger clutch diameter and features for safety and comfort of passengers.

Over the last five years, we have focused on providing a responsive service network of 27 touchpoints, parts availability with warehouse in Kempton Park and well trained & professional dealership service support teams. This new addition of bus series augments our range of Eicher trucks in South Africa with 8 to 10 ton payload capacity.

This Pro league of trucks and buses has been engineered for South Africa, leveraging Volvo Group technology and prosses coupled with Eicher superior performance and uptime support delivering enhanced profitability for our customers.”

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a part of VE Commercial Vehicles will be supplying their range of products through its regional partners in the country. The regional partners will cater to all the customers’ sales and servicing needs and are geared up to provide a differentiated customer experience through their network in the country. Currently, Eicher Trucks and Buses is present in over 40 countries across the world, and this footprint has been expanding supported by a strong network of distribution partners.

About VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV):

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited. In operation since August 2008, the company includes the complete range of Eicher branded trucks and buses, Volvo Buses, exclusive distribution of Volvo Trucks in India, engine manufacturing and exports for Volvo Group, non-automotive engines and Eicher component business. A multi-brand, multi-division company, backed by innovative products & services, VECV today, is recognized as an industry leader for modernizing commercial transportation in India and the developing world.