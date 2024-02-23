Durable and elegant – Blue Swallow Catering brings unbreakable tableware solutions

Samantha Nothnagel, branch manager at Blue Swallow Catering in Centurion, tells us more about Blue Swallow Catering and what they have to offer.

This company produces dinner plates, side plates, bowls, cereal bowls, tumblers, wine glasses, trays, cutlery, and design tableware that is made from a special material called polymer, from which you get polycarbonate. These products are durable, functional, attractive, affordable, lightweight, stackable, and easy to clean. Blue Swallow Catering has an extensive range of products.

If you have a specific request, they also design and manufacture specific items according to your specifications. Some of their products come in fun colours like blue or red, but it can be tailored according to your needs.

Order yours now at www.blueswallow.co.za or send an email to sales@blueswallow.co.za.