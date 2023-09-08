Dunedin Angus and Kevlynn Hereford production auction – a golden opportunity for superior genetics

Dunedin Angus and Kevlynn Hereford stud are excited to announce their 25th annual production which will take place on the 19th of September 2023.

In addition to providing a rare opportunity to increase buyer’s herd with superior genetics, it also serves as a fantastic meeting place for farmers to exchange ideas and learn from one another.

Angus and Hereford cattle have a high demand due to their superior meat quality according to the Angus breeders. Farmers can therefor expect higher profits thanks to the high demand for their beef due to the breeds’ high marbling and tenderness.

These cattle breeds thrive in a wide range of environments because of their versatility and hardiness. The cattle can likewise survive and even thrive in extreme temperatures, providing the farmer with a reliable source of income no matter the season.

Mark your calendar for 11:00 on September 19, 2023, at Table Hill farm, Dordrecht District. The auction will also be held through SwiftVee online.

Click here to view the auction on Agri4all.

On offer:

30 Black Angus bulls

15 Red Angus bulls

8 Hereford bulls

20 Pregnant commercial cows

* Angus bulls sold under the auspices of the Angus Breed Society.

* Free delivery up to 400 km.

Enquiries:

Kevin Miles (co-owner) at +27 83 995 7087

Carl Miles (co-owner) at +27 73 330 5579

Ian Sheard at +27 82 410 1712

Chris Sheard at +27 82 375 5920

Sheard Auctioneers Office at +27 45 843 1043

If you want to market your auction contact:

Lynette van Tonder – 074 694 4422 – lynette@agri4all.com

Tiny Smith – 082 698 3353 – tiny@agri4all.com