Drotsky empowers the youth of South African communities: A legacy building a sustainable future

Drotsky Aktief is a passionate sub-division at the Drotsky headquarters, that welcomes the endless opportunities to reach out to the youth of South Africa, empower them with knowledge and skills so that they can work to earn a living, provide for their families and build a sustainable future.

In 2017, Drotsky Aktief collaborated with colleges like EWC and the Hamba Nathi Training Centre. In providing these corporate entities with workplace facilities in the communities, Drotsky’s impact started to enrich the quality of the young, previously unemployed learners, and inspired the goal-driven students to reach beyond their limits, learn new skills and gain adequate experience that will propel them to succeed in their careers as upcoming professionals.

Drotsky has a strong culture of excellent work ethic, respect, and discipline, and is proud to teach the young upcoming individuals these values as it will form their foundation while they are building sustainable careers in their communities.

The internship also affords Drotsky an opportunity to make use of the helping hands in their factory when the season is in full swing, and creates the possibility that top students might get employed with the basis of respect that both the company and apprentice have come to build throughout the internship.

The impact the internship has in these colleges reflects in the students’ lives as it overflows into the communities with the outburst of knowledge and excellence these students carry.

Money is nothing compared to the knowledge, skills and time invested in each student’s life. The famous Chinese proverb by Lao Tzu says: “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.”

Drotsky says that merely donating money, will not change the lives of all the people in the community, but by providing them with the invaluable skills and knowledge that empower them to become self-sufficient, enriches their lives as well as the lives of those who depend on them, and making an extraordinary difference in keeping children off the street.

Drotsky Aktief, with their initiative to contribute to sustainable communities, pave the way for the youth of South Africa to dream and build again.