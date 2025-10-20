Driving Zambian agriculture forward: SARO Agro showcases innovation at Mazabuka AgriExpo 2025

559 words

The Mazabuka AgriExpo 2025 once again brought together leading agricultural role players, innovators, and farmers from across Zambia – and SARO Agro stood proudly among them as one of the event’s well-known exhibitors.

Held on 10 and 11 October at the Mazabuka Turf Club, the Expo provided an exciting platform for the exchange of ideas and showcasing new agricultural technology for African farmers.

SARO Agro’s exhibition drew keen interest from visitors eager to explore the company’s latest mechanisation and irrigation technologies designed to help local farmers improve productivity and efficiency.

Empowering farmers through mechanisation

SARO Agro has long been a trusted name in Zambia’s agricultural sector, providing reliable equipment and after-sales support that meet the needs of farmers, from emerging growers to large-scale operations.

At this year’s Mazabuka AgriExpo, the company’s showcase highlighted cutting-edge solutions that make a big impact on Zambian and African farmers farms. Among the key displays at the Expo were irrigation systems such as their movable irrigators, which enable farmers to achieve consistent crop yields and optimise water use, a critical factor in Zambia’s diverse farming regions.

Equally popular was SARO’s range of mechanisation equipment, including the compact and versatile two-wheel tractor. This model continues to attract attention among small- and medium-scale farmers thanks to its affordability, ease of operation, and ability to perform a range of tasks such as ploughing, tilling, and transportation.

Partnering with farmers for sustainable growth

Beyond showcasing machinery, SARO Agro’s presence at the Mazabuka AgriExpo emphasised the team’s commitment to empowering local farmers with the knowledge and tools needed to take their farming operation to the next level. The company’s team of experts engaged with farmers throughout the two-day event, offering advice and guidance on equipment selection, maintenance, and financing options.

This holistic approach, combining technology with practical support, reflects SARO’s vision to drive agricultural transformation across Zambia. Whether through advanced irrigation solutions or reliable mechanisation tools and equipment, the company continues to stand as a partner in progress, enabling farmers to embrace modern farming practices that lead to higher yields and improved livelihoods.

Strengthening Zambia’s agricultural future

The Mazabuka AgriExpo continues to serve as a vital meeting point for the country’s agricultural community, where farmers can connect directly with suppliers and service providers. SARO Agro’s participation reinforced their position as market leaders in Zambia’s agricultural industry and its ongoing mission to support sustainable agricultural growth.

SARO Agro representatives emphasised that their goal is not just to sell equipment but to provide long-term value to farmers through dependable service, quality products, and training opportunities. This commitment to the success of farmers has been central to the company’s growth and reputation over the years.

As the agricultural sector in Zambia continues to evolve, SARO Agro remains at the forefront of innovation, helping farmers adapt to changing conditions and seize new opportunities through technology and expertise.

For more information about SARO Agro and their range of agricultural equipment and services, visit www.sarozambia.com