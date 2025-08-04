Driving efficiency and value in modern farming: Why more Zambian farmers are choosing Peake Equipment

561 words

As agriculture across Africa becomes more advanced and competitive, mechanisation is taking center stage. Farmers are under increasing pressure to boost productivity, reduce input costs, and deliver top-quality crops. In Zambia, where commercial agriculture is rapidly expanding, the demand for efficient, high-performance machinery is growing fast. One area seeing major transformation is crop spraying, and Peake Equipment is stepping up to meet that demand.

Peake Equipment, a South African based manufacturer, has built a strong reputation across the continent for its rugged, reliable, and operator-friendly self-propelled crop sprayers. Designed specifically for African conditions, these machines combine modern technology with practical functionality, delivering outstanding value and performance.

With one machine already operating successfully in Zambia and a second now on its way, confidence in the Peake brand continues to grow. Peake sprayers are already making a difference in South Africa, Egypt, Malawi, Namibia, and Zambia, where farmers face diverse terrain and climatic conditions. The machines’ reliability and adaptability have proven them to be well-suited for a variety of large-scale farming operations. What makes Peake sprayers stand out is their signature In Front boom design.

Unlike traditional rear-mounted booms, Peake positions the boom in front of the cabin, giving the operator full, unobstructed visibility from tip to tip. This allows for more precise spraying, easier monitoring of nozzle function,

and virtually eliminates common problems like “field striping” caused by unseen blockages. The boom also stays ahead of dust and debris kicked up by the wheels, ensuring cleaner, more effective spraying.

The hydraulic boom can be adjusted from just 600 mm off the ground to a towering 2,7 meters, making it perfect for both early pre-emergences spraying and late-season applications in tall crops. With boom widths available in 18, 25, 28, and 30 meters, farmers can easily match spraying width to their planting configurations for maximum efficiency.

Each Peake sprayer is equipped with industry-leading field computers and spray control systems that ensure accurate application rates and consistent coverage, saving money and reducing chemical waste.

GPS and auto-steer systems come standard, helping operators reduce overlaps and missed areas while easing fatigue during long hours in the field. Operator comfort is another hallmark of the Peake design. Each machine features a spacious, air-conditioned cabin with low noise levels, air suspension seating, and room for two people. Whether operating in-field or travelling on the road, these machines are powerful, stable, and easy to drive, thanks to constant four-wheel drive in the field and two-wheel drive on the road, along with power steering.

In today’s climate of rising costs and fluctuating exchange rates, value for money matters. Peake sprayers are locally manufactured in South Africa, using quality materials and components. This not only keeps prices competitive but ensures that parts and spares are readily available. Backed by a 12-month warranty on major components and personalised support, Peake delivers reliability and peace of mind.

With the shift toward no-till and conservation farming, precision spraying is more important than ever. Peake Equipment meets this challenge head-on with durable, purpose built machines designed to reduce environmental impact while improving productivity. Whether you’re growing maize, soybeans, wheat or other crops, Peake’s self-propelled sprayers, like the STS 5000, STS 3000 XT, and STS 2500 XT— are a smart investment for serious farmers.

For more information on Peake Equipment’s products, and how they can take your farming operation to the next level, visit their website on www.peakeequipment.co.za.