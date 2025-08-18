Double the options, one trusted name: ABC Hansen offers steel and silo bag storage

516 words

ABC Hansen is the only silo company that offers not only steel silo storage but silo bag storage. The silos supplied are of international quality standards made in Turkey or the USA while some handling equipment is imported while a large percentage thereof is made by the company in its Pretoria factory.

Specifically grain pumps (tube chain conveyors), have been manufactured by ABC Hansen and installed in projects for many years and throughout Africa. The tube chain conveyor is simply the most effective way to convey grain between silos for both loading and unloading but, in some instances, and where customers prefer traditional auger, bucket elevators and chain or belt conveyors, it is also done.

The company manufactures all towers, catwalks and other structures mostly in galvanised finish especially for the many industrial silo complexes that has been installed such as for AlcoNCP in Durban and most recently for the Signal Hill Brewery Group in Olifantsfontein apart from the many grain mills and agri businesses and other grain processing plants installed. Hundreds of on-farm storage systems have naturally also been installed.

The other aspect that differentiates ABC Hansen from other suppliers in South Africa, is that the company can manufacture virtually any part in a silo system and is not reliant on hastily imported components that can delay a project.

The company decided to also get involved with the supply of grain as well as silage silo bag fillers and unloaders since not all farmers wish to invest in on-farm silos but proximity from central storage and ease of storage in silo bags makes silo and silage bags an important part of the grain and feed value chain.

ABC Hansen manufactures and imports a very wide range of grain cleaning systems, fumigation systems, grain dryers as well as the world’s top grain monitoring system whereby automated aeration based on weather conditions provided by a weather station, can be started automatically apart from monitoring the moisture and humidity levels in the grain and the system also measures the volume of grain inside a silo and can generate with weighbridges a complete grain management system.

One of the most well-known brands in the ABC Hansen stable is of course Hippo Hammer Mills that dates back to 1928 and that has been in the ABC Hansen Group since 2006. Milling has been the company’s initial business when it started the first Stoneground flour milling systems in South Africa way back in the early 1990’s and this is still a passion for the company. Nowadays industrial milling of many other products than grain fills the company’s repertoire.

ABC Hansen has been established in Denmark in 1925 and in South Africa since 1996 and now in the second generation of management and look forward to many years of service to the agricultural sector in Africa. A big challenge in a continent that is ready to play its part in international agriculture.

For more information about their products and solutions, visit their website on www.abchansenafrica.co.za or call them on (+27)12-803-0036 or send an email to info@abchansenafrica.co.za.