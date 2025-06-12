Do not let water usage licencing get you down, contact irrigation Survey and Design

Water usage licencing (WUL) in South Africa can be a tricky road to navigate. This is where Irrigation Survey and Design can be your saving knight in shining armour: They do not only assist you in registering for your WUL but also provide a number of comprehensive services to assist you during the process.

These services include geohydrological studies, hydrological studies, borehole testing, EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) studies, account reconciliation, yearly WULA (Water Usage Licence Application) audits and verification of water rights.

What is the verification of water rights?

In South Africa verifying your water rights is a critical process that falls under the National Water Act (NWA) of 1998. This process ensures the equitable, sustainable, and lawful use of the country’s water resources. This process addresses historical imbalances in water access, confirms the legality of water use, and supports water allocation reform.

In short, this process establishes if water use is lawful according to the national water act and pre-existing legislation, thus confirming if you are entitled to the water you use.

Why should I register my water usage?

The national water act (Act 36 of 1998) replaced the water bank rights system, where water access was tied to land ownership, with a system where the state is the public trustee of water resources. This is why water use requires registration, or licensing, with the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) overseeing the process.

This was done to rectify historical biases, create a national inventory of water users to improve resource management and ensure compliance with the constitutional right to water.

The verification process in South Africa

The verification process determines if water is being used for borehole extraction, irrigation or industrial use and determines the quantity of water that will be used every year and from which source. This process applies to water being used for more than just domestic use, like with agriculture.

To start the verification process you have to register. This is applicable to all water users apart from those who are supplied by municipalities or water boards.

Data is then collected through irrigation designs, aerial photographs and seed purchase records to verify the lawful use. Field verification also takes place. This step involves site visits, borehole testing and water quality sampling.

Because water use for irrigation purposes accounts for 62% of the national water consumption, the borehole and surface water sources must match the registered volumes. The verification process also assures that water extraction does not harm the ecosystem of the area.

In essence, the verification of water rights in South Africa is vital for ensuring that water is distributed and used equally, especially in groundwater-dependent regions. While these checks can be difficult to manage, the expert team at Irrigation Survey and design can assist in making this process as painless as possible.

