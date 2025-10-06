Corteva’s SureStart® brings peace of mind to maize farmers

160 words

SureStart® Reg. No. L10385 The Herbicide Solution for Weed Control in Maize

At Corteva, we put Farmers First by delivering products that solve real challenges in the field. Weed pressure in maize can impact yield and profitability. That’s why farmers turn to SureStart® herbicide. This systemic suspension emulsion herbicide provides dependable, broadspectrum control of annual broadleaf weeds and grasses, including those resistant or tolerant to glyphosate. Applied from pre-plant through early post-emergence, it gives farmers the flexibility they need when conditions cause delays.

Why farmers choose Surestart®

• Tank-mix and compatible with glyphosate (refer to label)

• Broad-spectrum control, including herbicide-resistant species

• Convenient premix formulation at the optimum use rate for maize

• Can be used in atrazine-restricted areas

• Effective across all tillage systems With SureStart®, farmers know their maize crop is protected from the start,

giving them peace of mind and setting them up for success at harvest.

Learn more about this Farmer First solution by visiting www.corteva.co.za