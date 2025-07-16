Corteva Crop Protection: Putting wine grape farmers first

295 words

When it comes to the protecting your wine grape crops from diseases and insects – our wine grape portfolio of fungicides and insecticides offers an excellent range of solutions.

Treatment of Powdery Mildew:

• Talendo® (Reg. No. L8116) A fungicide that works through redistribution via vapour action to protect both treated and untreated branches and bunches.

• Associate® 240 EC (Reg. No. L 10358) a fungicide that offers preventative and curative activity with excellent crop safety and vapour phase activity.

• Karathane® STAR 350 EC (Reg. No. L8640) a fungicide that provides excellent protective, curative and eradicant efficacy. Disease control is equally effective at low and high temperatures and includes low resistance risk.

Treatment of Downy Mildew:

• Equation® PRO (Reg.No. L6677) a fungicide that provides two unique active ingredients with distinct modes of action, complementing each other with both preventative and curative effects. It exhibits locally systemic activity and boasts excellent rain fastness.

Curzate® 600 WG (Reg. No. L10150) a fungicide that is locally systemic and offers translaminar penetration with rapid uptake by the plant. Preventative as well as curative activity. Acts against multiple stages of the disease’s lifecycle.

Treatment of Insects:

• Closer® 240 SC (Reg. No. L9694) an insecticide with translaminar activity that effectively controls both thrips and mealybug species.

• GF-120 TM NF (Reg. No. L8392) is a selective concentrate bait insecticide for the control of fruit fly species.

