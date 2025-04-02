Corteva Crop Protection: Putting potato famers first

745 words

At Corteva Crop Protection South Africa, farmers are at the heart of everything we do. We understand that farming is not just a profession — but a way of life, legacy, and the backbone of our nation’s food security. As a trusted partner, we are committed to empowering farmers by delivering innovative solutions, expert support, and tools tailored to tackle the unique challenges they face daily.

The South African agricultural sector is as diverse as its people, spanning vast geographies, crops, and farming practices. At Corteva, we recognise that no two farms are alike. We begin by listening to farmers understanding their challenges, priorities, and aspirations. Whether it may be managing pests, combating weeds, or adapting to unpredictable weather patterns, we strive to provide solutions that are practical, effective, and sustainable.

Our team of technical sales representatives work hand in hand with crop advisors and agents to assess specific problems and recommend tailored interventions. This direct engagement ensures that our solutions are not only scientifically robust but also relevant to the realities on the ground and crops that are specific to certain areas. We value the fact that South Africa’s potato industry contributes significant nutritional and economic value, comprising 45% of the vegetables grown, with an average of 51 000 ha being planted per year, and employing approximately 60 000 farm workers across the country.

Additionally, close to 66% of all potatoes purchased at local fresh produce markets are bought by informal traders, further driving job creation opportunities. Protecting the potato crop industry is our priority. The recent heavy rains in northern South Africa have created ideal conditions for the spread of potato diseases such as late blight and early blight. Late blight, caused by Phytophthora infestans, thrives in prolonged periods of cool, wet weather with high humidity, leading to rapid disease development. Early blight, caused by Alternaria solani, is more common in warm, moist conditions, particularly when plants are stressed.

These diseases can significantly impact potato yields if not properly managed, making timely fungicide applications and effective field monitoring essential during extended rainy periods. When it comes to protecting these valuable crops from problematic diseases that severely affect crop health and yield, we put our potato farmers’ needs first by providing the right solution at the right time.

Zorvec® Encantia® (Reg. No. L11227) is a game changer in potato crop protection technology:

• A revolutionary fungicide designed to specifically target late blight, a detrimental pathogen currently compromising local potato growth. Zorvec® Encantia® is based on Zorvec® active, which is the first member of a novel class of

fungicides to control diseases caused by oomycete pathogens. Zorvec® offers an unmatched combination of consistency and longer-lasting disease control, helping you yield healthier, more uniform potato crops for better

business.

• Zorvec® affects a novel target site with a completely new biochemical mode of action and has no cross resistance with existing fungicides. It produces multiple effects on the pathogen’s life cycle for better efficacy and length of control. Zorvec® protects treated leaves as they grow and expand, including leaves that are less than 20% of their final size at the time of application.

• For these reasons, Zorvec® is a crop protection technology with the potential to provide many benefits to growers,

including lower operational costs and overall improved farm management efficiency. Zorvec® Encantia® provides an unmatched combination of consistency and control that can be used every season to attain better crop yields,

even in challenging conditions.

Key benefits

• Used as a foliar application on potatoes at very low dosage rates per hectare it produces multiple effects on a pathogen’s lifecycle.

• Protects leaves as they grow and expand, and enhances the protection of new foliage even if untreated.

• Fast absorption allows for high tolerance to wash-off, rain and irrigation.

• Proven to be highly effective with no harmful effects on beneficial species when used according to the label.

At Corteva Crop Protection South Africa, our mission is clear: to put farmers first by solving their problems and supporting their success. Together, we are building a resilient, thriving agricultural sector — one that feeds the nation and secures a sustainable future. With Corteva by their side, South African farmers can face tomorrow’s challenges with confidence and optimism.

Corteva Crop Protection: Advancing agriculture, enriching lives. Putting farmers first.

To find out more about Corteva Crop Protection innovations, key benefits and important label information, please visit our website – https://www.corteva.co.za or download the Corteva FarmFundi App via the App Store or Google Playstore.