Corteva Crop Protection puts weed-free wheat first

819 words

Wheat is one of the most important staple crops in South Africa, playing a critical role in food security, livestock feed, and the economy. However, wheat farmers face significant challenges in protecting their crops from weeds and invasive grasses that compete for nutrients, water, and sunlight.

Without effective weed control, wheat yields can be severely impacted, leading to lower-quality grain and financial losses for farmers. That’s where crop protection — and specifically, advanced herbicide solutions from Corteva Crop Protection — becomes essential.

The threat of weeds and invasive grasses in wheat farming

Weeds and invasive grasses are among the biggest threats to wheat production in South Africa. They germinate alongside wheat crops, aggressively consuming essential resources and reducing yield potential. Some of the most problematic weeds in wheat fields include:

Ryegrass (Lolium spp.): A highly competitive weed that can significantly reduce wheat yields if left unmanaged.

Wild oats (Avena fatua): An invasive grass that competes for nutrients and can act as a host for diseases that affect wheat.

Broadleaf weeds like wild radish (Raphanus raphanistrum): These weeds grow rapidly, interfering with wheat development and complicating harvesting.

If not controlled, these weeds can reduce wheat yields by up to 50%, impacting both the farmer’s profitability and the country’s food supply.

Why wheat is essential to South Africa

Wheat is a fundamental part of South Africa’s food system, providing the key ingredient for staple foods such as bread, pasta, and cereals. It is also an essential component of animal feed, supporting the livestock industry. Ensuring strong, healthy wheat crops is crucial for maintaining stable food prices, supporting rural economies, and reducing reliance on wheat imports.

A successful wheat harvest depends on strong, weed-free growth. That is why weed management is a top priority for farmers — and why effective herbicide solutions are critical in modern wheat farming.

The role of Corteva Crop Protection in weed management

At Corteva Crop Protection, we understand the challenges wheat farmers face when it comes to weed control. That is why we develop industry-leading herbicide solutions that provide targeted, effective control against broadleaf weeds and invasive grasses, helping farmers protect their wheat from yield-robbing competition.

Our Cereals System Portfolio offers innovative, effective solutions specifically designed to target and control invasive weeds and grasses in wheat and other cereal crops, ensuring optimal growth and higher yields.

Aubaine 518 SC – Reg No L11069 – A suspension concentrate herbicide for the residual pre-plant, pre-emergence or early post-emergence control of Italian ryegrass and other selected weeds in wheat in the winter rainfall region.

Pixxaro 266 EC (Arylex Active) Reg No L1191 – An emulsion concentrate herbicide for pre-plant burndown of broadleaf weeds on fallow lands and selective early post-emergence control of broadleaf weeds in wheat and barley.

Quelex 200 WG (Arylex Active) Reg No L10759 – A water dispersible granule herbicide for early post-emergence broadleaf weed control in wheat in the Western Cape and the summer rainfall region

Tarzec 320 WG (Arylex Active) – Reg No L10760 – A water dispersible granule herbicide for selective, early post-emergence control of broadleaf weeds and some annual grasses in wheat in the Western Cape and irrigated areas in the summer rainfall region.

Our advanced herbicides offer:

Selective weed control: Eliminating harmful weeds without damaging wheat crops.

Residual protection: Preventing new weed growth throughout critical wheat development stages.

Sustainable solutions: Supporting responsible farming practices with environmentally friendly, science-backed innovations.

Partnering with farmers first for high-performing, weed-free wheat

At Corteva, we do not just sell products — we work alongside farmers to understand their challenges and develop tailored solutions that ensure high-performing, weed-free wheat crops. Through ongoing research, farmer support programmes, and cutting-edge agricultural technology, we help wheat growers optimize yields, increase profitability, and produce high-quality grain that meets the needs of South African consumers.

Without effective crop protection, South Africa’s wheat farmers would struggle to compete against the aggressive spread of weeds and invasive grasses, leading to lower yields and increased production costs. Corteva Crop Protection remains committed to providing innovative herbicide solutions that safeguard wheat crops, ensuring farmers can grow strong, healthy wheat with confidence.

By putting farmers first, we help secure the future of South African wheat production — because a strong wheat industry means a stronger, more food-secure nation, putting those who produce and those who consume first.

At Corteva Crop Protection South Africa, our mission is clear: to put farmers first by solving their problems and supporting their success. Together, we are building a resilient, thriving agricultural sector — one that feeds the nation and secures a sustainable future. With Corteva by their side, South African farmers can face tomorrow’s challenges with confidence and optimism.

Corteva Crop Protection: Advancing agriculture, enriching lives. Putting farmers first.

To find out more about our Corteva Crop Protection innovations, key benefits and important label information, please visit our website – https://www.corteva.co.za OR download the Corteva FarmFundi App via the App Store or Google Playstore.