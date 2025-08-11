Compact power and reliability: The Staalmeester B70 round baler

419 words

The Staalmeester B70 round baler is a name trusted by generations of South African farmers. As the original baler first imported into the country, the B70 has built a reputation for reliability, durability, and performance in small to medium-scale baling operations. Backed by Staalmeester’s renowned support and service, the B70 continues to stand out in its class with a combination of solid design, ease of use, and low maintenance requirements.

Designed for efficiency

The B70 is built for speed and convenience, with the ability to produce 60 to 90 bales per hour. It features a continuous roller design and an automatic twine binding system triggered at the right moment, reducing operator intervention and increasing productivity. The three-point mounting system offers several practical advantages, including easier turning in tight spaces, minimal strain on the PTO shaft, and reduced risk of damage when reversing or transporting on the road. This design also prevents unnecessary wear and tear during road transport.

One of the standout benefits of the B70 is its self-contained hydraulic system, which means it’s compatible with all tractors, even those without built-in hydraulics. It also has a low power requirement, operating efficiently with tractors as small as 18 kW (25 HP) and up to 37 kW (50 HP), making it a versatile option for a wide range of farms.

High-quality build

Staalmeester’s B70 is not just another round baler. It’s a robust machine, featuring thicker (20% more) tines and a sturdy pick-up stripper plate, built to withstand tough conditions and heavy usage. High-quality bearings and gears ensure long-term durability, and its compact bale size (61 x 70 cm) makes handling and storage easier for smaller farms or operations with limited space.

The baler also includes three bale density settings, giving farmers flexibility to adjust according to crop type and storage requirements. With a total machine weight of around 440 kg, and a working width of 80 cm, the B70 is compact yet highly productive, striking a perfect balance between performance and practicality.

Why Choose the B70?

There are many balers on the market, but only one true B70, and it’s sold exclusively by Staalmeester and its affiliates. With so many low-quality imitations available, choosing the original B70 means choosing proven reliability, expert service, and peace of mind. When you invest in Staalmeester equipment, you’re not just buying a machine, but you’re gaining access to a team that understands the demands of South African agriculture.

For more information, visit: www.staalmeester.co.za or contact us on +27 18 431 0300 or email at info@staalmeester.co.za