CNH Parts & Service celebrates the Grand Finale of the ‘Win a Tractor’ Competition!

356 words

After months of anticipation and excitement, the Parts & Service ‘Win a Tractor’ Competition has come to an exhilarating conclusion!

This incredible initiative, designed to reward loyal Case IH and New Holland customers highlights the importance of using genuine parts and pre-season maintenance. It has captured the enthusiasm of participants nationwide. Now, it’s time to celebrate the well-deserved victory and recognize the dedication and passion of our farming community.

The ‘Win a Tractor’ competition was launched to emphasize the vital role that genuine parts and expert service play in keeping agricultural machinery running at peak performance.

Over the past few months, we have encouraged our valued customers to prepare for the season ahead by purchasing R10,000 or more worth of Genuine Parts.

For every R10,000 spent, customers received an entry into this incredible draw. Between October and December 2024, we received a total of over 1000 entries. Each Customer also received a free Subscription to Landbou.com

The winner’s Names – Mr. Leon Fourie for Case IH and Mr. Pierre Vercuil for New Holland – were announced as the lucky recipients of the grand prize on 24th January via social media! The official handover events will take place respectively at Case IH Thabazimbi Branch (on a date to be determined in March) and New Holland NWK LICHTENBURG on 27th February. Representatives from brand, local dealerships and branches, and key partners will join to congratulate the winners and celebrate the success of the initiative.

“This competition was about more than just the prize—it was about helping our customers stay ahead.

By investing in Genuine Parts, they have ensured the reliability and productivity of their equipment, minimized downtime, and set themselves up for a great season.” said David Visser – Head of CNH Parts | South Africa.

At CNH Parts&Service, we remain committed to supporting farmers by providing high-quality solutions that ensure reliability, efficiency, and productivity. The ‘Win a Tractor’ competition is just one of the many ways we continue to engage with and give back to our valued customers.

For more information contact:

Francesca Martini: francesca.martini2@cnh.com

Laura Pereira: laura.pereira@cnh.com

www.cnhindustrial.com