Citrusdal agricultural community faces serious hardships and requires immediate access to funds and support

The Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA) has written to the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, to request support for the farming communities in Citrusdal. This is the second major flood in the area in the last two years, as well as the third time in two years that the town has been completely cut off from the rest of the province due to road damaged caused by flooding.

The community is facing a very difficult time. There are already reports of shortages of some essential goods.

“Concerning costs to the agricultural community specifically, early estimates suggest that the floods were more serious than those of 2023. Last year damage in excess of R430 million was caused to citrus growers in the valley alone,” highlighted Gerrit van der Merwe, chairperson of the CGA and a citrus grower in the area.

The CGA has welcomed that the provincial government approached the National Disaster Management Centre and that a state of disaster has been declared. The CGA asked Minister Meyer and his department for assistance in securing swift and effective access to funding and support. The CGA also requested that the citrus growers and farm workers of Citrusdal, who have been the hardest hit, be prioritised. The citrus industry is the very heart of the community and it generates opportunities for employment and economic betterment throughout the area.

Regarding immediate solutions, a private bridge on Mouton Citrus offers an option for reconnecting the town, but issues touching on liability, traffic management and possible infrastructure deterioration need to be addressed before this option can be actioned.

Road connectivity must be speedily resolved. Not just for everybody in the town, but also because it is currently the height of the export season. The floods have unfortunately coincided with the mid-point of the season, as massive amounts of especially oranges need to be moved to the Port of Cape Town.

The citrus industry is proud of the fact that we contribute substantially to the Western Cape economy. Every year we export more than 20 million 15 kg cartons of citrus from Western Cape orchards to overseas markets.

As severe weather is becoming a regular occurrence, it is clear that more must be done to ensure that Citrusdal’s infrastructure and emergency management can handle high water levels. Last year we also welcomed the provincial department’s extension of the current river protection works programme to flood-affected river systems. Everything possible should be done to mitigate the impact of future floods.