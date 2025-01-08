Citrus Growers’ assosiation welcomes new CEO

487 words

The Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA) is excited to announce the appointment of Dr Boitshoko Ntshabele as its new Chief Executive Officer. He will be leading the association that champions the vital role the citrus industry plays in South African agriculture and the economy. The CGA represents over 1 560 citrus growers from South Africa, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia.

Dr Ntshabele has extensive experience spanning the areas of academia, the private sector and the public sector. For the past five years he has been the Director Biosecurity at the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD). Originally trained as a veterinarian, Dr Ntshabele has also held leadership positions at Onderstepoort Biological Products. He was the Minister Counsellor Agriculture in the South African Embassy to Belgium, Luxemburg and the Mission to the European Union from 2015 to 2019.

His successful track record in management, policy development, international engagement and negotiation positions him as a knowledgeable advocate for the interests of local citrus growers. The South African citrus industry is largely export-orientated and brings in over R30 billion a year in foreign revenue for the country.

“I am looking forward to help shape the future of the local citrus industry. This is a crucial time for the sector. We must make sure that the projected growth in citrus production is translated into increased economic opportunities. A key to achieving that is expanding market access for our growers,” says Dr Ntshabele.

Dr Ntshabele takes office from 1 February. “Continued focus on sustainability is a priority as well. I have always believed true sustainability is of little meaning if it does not embrace inclusive growth. In this area it is important for the citrus industry to continue building on the exceptional work it has done. If all obstacles are removed, Southern African citrus can create even more significant economic opportunities for all,” Dr Ntshabele continued.

Gerrit van der Merwe, the Chairperson of the CGA, says: “We are enthusiastic to start this new chapter in the CGA’s history with Dr Ntshabele. He has our full confidence and support.”

Justin Chadwick, the outgoing CEO, welcomed the appointment: “I have known Dr Ntshabele for many years, and I am thrilled that he has accepted the post of CEO of the CGA. His ability to calmly assess and reason, as well as his diplomacy, will be a huge asset to the CGA as the industry strives to continue on its growth path during more and more uncertain times. I wish Dr Ntshabele well as he takes the organisation forward.”

After many years as CEO, Chadwick is retiring at the end of March. “I have been incredibly fortunate to have been afforded the opportunity to be CEO for the past 25 years, and I have no doubt that Dr Ntshabele will take the CGA from strength to strength,” Chadwick says.

Written by – Gerrit van der Merwe, Chairperson of the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA)