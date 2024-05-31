Choose your adventure with Suzuki SA

The Suzuki GSX-S1000GX, the bike everyone has always dreamed of.

Suzuki South Africa is a brand well-known for their reliable cars, motorcycles, and boats.

“We were very busy at NAMPO and the weather was amazing,” says Jaco Viviers from Suzuki SA. And for those that missed them at NAMPO there is also good news. “We have a Suzuki weekend in Hazyview from 6 to 9 June 2024 for all Suzuki lovers to come and join with their bikes.”

Their superbikes drew a lot of attention at NAMPO, because in his heart every farmer (not to talk about the youngsters) really wants to take one of these shiny speedsters home.

The Suzuki GSX-S1000GX is not only a very luxurious and speedy bike, it is perfect if you want to take a long road trip and want to have a comfortable riding experience. It has wind protection, long front and rear wheel travel, increased ground clearance and new technologies that include Suzuki’s first electronic suspension.

The vertically stacked pair of compact hexagonal LED headlights creates a sharp look with unique character that makes the front end look light and ready for action.

The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS)

The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) for the GSX-S1000GX applies the latest high-spec technologies in a manner that makes its collection of advanced electronic rider assist systems easy for you to fully enjoy.

You choose an integrated riding mode or individual settings to best suit your level of experience, your riding style, and the conditions of the moment. In turn, SIRS frees you to concentrate on riding with greater confidence by making the GX more controllable, more predictable, and less tiring to ride, no matter how far your journey takes you.

SDMS (Suzuki Drive Mode Selector) Power Mode: Three selectable output characteristic modes make it easy to match performance to your preferences or needs in adapting to changing weather, road, and riding conditions. SDMS-α: Smart TLR (Traction, Lift and Roll Torque) control: Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) with integrated lift limiter and roll torque control enables you to better control the bike under diverse and varying conditions. SDMS-α: Active Damping Control: Offers four electronically controlled damping modes, namely hard, medium, soft, and the customizable “U” (User) setting, from which you can choose for use with each of the SDMS-α riding modes. Suzuki Road Adaptive Stabilisation (SRAS): SRAS activates automatically when riding on cobblestones or other uneven surfaces, triggering stronger Suzuki Floating Ride Control (SFRC) to help smooth out the ride and adjusting the electronic throttle valve settings to deliver softer, more controllable throttle response. Selectable Automatic Rear Suspension Modes: Electronic control over the spring preload settings means you can use a handlebar switch to change them quickly and easily to match your needs. Ride-by-wire Electronic Throttle System: Gives you better control over the GX’s powerful engine at the most commonly used speeds, and helps harness that power effectively. Bi-directional Quick Shift System: Provides quicker, smoother, more assured upshifts and downshifts without operating the clutch lever. The benefits of reduced fatigue and more assured shifting are tangible on every ride. Smart Cruise Control: This new system supports the Bi-directional Quick Shift system’s clutch-free shifting without having to reset cruise control afterward, reducing fatigue and making the GX easier to operate on long rides. Motion Track Brake System: This system works in conjunction with the IMU to help you better trace your intended line by providing proper ABS performance while braking through corners. Slope Dependent Control System: Supports more stable braking when riding downhill by using input from the IMU to monitor the angle of inclination and make continuous adjustments to prevent rear wheel lift according. Suzuki Easy Start System: Starts the engine with just one quick press of the starter button, and there is no need to pull in the clutch lever. Low RPM Assist: Helps ensure smoother starts and prevent stalling when pulling away from a standing start or riding at low speeds.

For more information contact Suzuki at 086-151-1111, send an e-mail to customercare@suzukiauto.co.za or visit their website at https://www.suzukiauto.co.za/