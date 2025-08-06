Cheap becomes expensive on the farm

507 words

ISUZU understands the value of stretching a rand, especially for farmers. Every season brings its own challenges — fuel prices, rising input costs, unpredictable weather — so it’s only natural to look for savings where we can. But when it comes to buying a truck for your operation, going the “cheaper” route often turns out to be one of the most expensive decisions you can make.

At ISUZU, we’ve seen it time and again: farmers who chose a cheaper truck, only to land up with breakdowns, hard-to-find parts, long repair delays, and rising costs that far outweighed the initial saving. It’s a tough lesson — but one that many have learned the hard way.

Here’s why that cheap truck can end up costing you a whole lot more…

Downtime is deadtime on the farm

Your truck needs to work when you do. Harvests don’t wait. Markets don’t wait. If your truck is stuck in the shed or waiting for repairs, it’s not just inconvenient — it’s costing you time, money, and missed opportunities. ISUZU trucks are built for reliability, especially in rough rural conditions. They’re designed to keep going, even when the roads are bad and the pressure’s on.

Parts shouldn’t be a gamble

With cheaper trucks, it’s often a nightmare to get parts when something goes wrong — and let’s be honest, things will go wrong. Many of these trucks use imported or low-quality components that take weeks to source. That’s not something you can afford when your crops or livestock need to move. ISUZU’s nationwide support network means genuine parts are always close by — with over 100 service centres and 37 dealerships across South Africa.

Fuel efficiency = Real savings

Every litre of diesel counts. Some of the cheaper truck brands don’t have modern engines, and they gobble through fuel faster than you’d think. ISUZU trucks are built with efficiency in mind — giving you more distance for your diesel and lowering your running costs over the long haul.

Resale value makes a big difference

Eventually, you’ll want to upgrade or sell. But that cheap truck? It might not fetch much — or even attract a buyer. ISUZU, on the other hand, is a brand farmers trust. They hold their value and are easy to sell when the time comes, which puts more money back in your pocket.

It’s a relationship, not just a sale

One of the biggest differences with ISUZU is that we stick with you after the truck leaves the showroom. We offer reliable aftersales service, preventative maintenance, and technical support when you need it. Cheaper brands often vanish when trouble starts — leaving you stranded.

So before you buy based on price alone, ask yourself: What will this truck really cost me over the next five years?

If you look at downtime, fuel, parts, servicing, and resale — ISUZU wins every time. It’s more than a truck. It’s an investment in your farm’s future.

ISUZU. With you, for the long run.