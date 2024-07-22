Change the harvest game with Macdon’s M2 series windrowers

Harvesting efficiency is enhanced by the MacDon M2 series windrowers, which are engineered to offer robust harvesting performance while being road-friendly. These advanced machines combine innovative features with user-friendly design to enhance productivity and ease of use for modern farmers.

Key features of the M2 series

MacDon’s patented Dual Direction® steering enables you to navigate tight roadways and safely cruise along at speeds of up to 45 km/h.

Turn yourself around and set the machine to field mode, which pushes the machine’s maximum width to 440 cm. In just minutes, you are ready to take advantage of massive crop clearance ability. The M2 Series features industry-leading crop clearance with 115 cm of height and 341 cm of width, allowing big bushy swaths to flow effortlessly under the windrower. Ample header lift height lets you get up and over the tallest, bushiest windrows with ease.

Dual Direction steering and CrossFlex suspension

The patented Dual Direction steering system ensures precise control, enabling smooth manoeuvrability in both road and field conditions. Complementing this is the CrossFlex suspension, which delivers a smoother ride and cleaner cuts, reducing operator fatigue and improving overall performance.

Stage V Cummins turbo diesel engine

The M2 Series is powered by a 4,5-litre, 4-cylinder Stage V Cummins turbo diesel engine with a peak of 129 kW at 1 900 rpm. This engine not only meets global emission standards but also delivers enhanced power and improved efficiency while simplifying maintenance. Clean, simple, efficient, and powerful, that is how you get more with MacDon M2 Series Windrowers.

Industry-leading crop clearance

With a crop clearance height of 115 cm and a width of 341 cm, the M2 series Windrowers are designed to handle even the largest, bushiest swaths. This superior clearance capability ensures that farmers can efficiently manage their crops without worrying about clogging or delays.

HarvestTouch touch screen display

The intuitive HarvestTouch display offers simple, user-friendly control through a touchscreen interface. This feature keeps operators productive all day by providing easy access to all necessary functions and information.

360 degree night vision

Enhanced visibility during night operations is another significant advantage of the M2 Series NT. The 360-degree night vision capability ensures that farmers can work safely and efficiently, regardless of the time of day.

Low maintenance requirements

The M2 Series is designed to minimise maintenance hassles, allowing farmers to focus more on their harvest and less on equipment upkeep. This reliability translates into less downtime and more productive hours in the field.

MacDon’s tradition of innovative solutions makes harvesting easy, and the M2’s design means you will spend less time setting up and more time cutting. Features include fuel fill at ground level, a 518-liter fuel tank, easy engine oil checks without lifting the hood, a hydraulic oil level sight glass, easy access to the radiator and cooler box, a sliding platform for easy access, multi-coupler hydraulic hook-ups, and an easy-access lockable toolbox conveniently tucked away in the platform.

Cool operator

The M2 series Windrowers feature a dual radiator design. The cooling fan behind the cab pulls in clean air and independently reverses to blow out debris from the radiator. This constant, fresh airflow keeps the engine and hydraulics running cool all day, ensuring optimal performance.

Smooth ride and cleaner cuts

MacDon’s patented CrossFlex™ suspension enables in-field speeds of up to 29 km/h by absorbing impact from rough terrain, providing a smooth harvesting experience regardless of field conditions. The Ultra Glide® cab, with its four-corner independent gas shock suspension system and stabilisation to prevent cab roll, combined with an air ride seat, ensures a comfortable and controlled harvesting experience, reducing fatigue and allowing for all-day operation.

More comfort equals more productivity

The M2 Series Windrowers’ deluxe cab option enhances comfort and performance, featuring heated and vented leather seating, power mirrors, and 360-degree night vision from eight high-power LED work lights. This bright halo of light allows for smooth transitions from day to night, ensuring continuous productivity.

The all-new HarvestTouch™ display provides precision control at your fingertips. This touchscreen interface allows for precise tracking of harvesting performance and offers user-customisation features. The M2’s precision controls include a two-stage control for quicker and more precise header positioning, with the ability to program up to three One-Touch-Return buttons for immediate control of header height, tilt, knife speed, reel, or draper operations. Additionally, Trimble-ready integration ensures seamless connectivity with Trimble’s guidance system.

Benefits of using M2 series Windrowers

As a farmer, managing risk is crucial, and the M2 series Windrowers provide several advantages to help mitigate these risks. By widening the harvest window, these windrowers offer more flexibility and options for farmers. Swathing, for instance, allows for quicker harvest times, fully organic harvesting, and an alternative to natural drying or desiccation.

MacDon’s 75 years of expertise in windrower technology is evident in the powerful performance and versatility of the M2 series.

In conclusion, the MacDon M2 series windrowers represent a significant advancement in agricultural machinery, providing farmers with the tools they need to maximise their efficiency and productivity. With their innovative design, powerful engine, and user-friendly features, these windrowers are set to become an essential part of modern farming operations.

Contact information

For more information, visit the Vitamech website at https://vitamech.co.za/macdon/.