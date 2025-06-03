Bresser – your own weather forecaster

380 words

Farmers know that the weather plays one of the most important roles in the success of your crop. With Ultranexus and Bresser you no longer have to wait for the 7 pm news or get a magic ball to predict the weather; you just need the Bresser Professional Wi-Fi Colour 5-in-1 Weather Centre.

This weather centre is a compact system that combines multifunctional outdoor sensors with a clear, colourful 168 mm (5,7 inch) display to provide you with a comprehensive weather data forecast.

5-in-1 outdoor sensor

The Bresser Professional Wi-Fi Colour 5-in-1 Weather Centre measures wind speed, wind direction, temperature, humidity and precipitation using one outdoor sensor. The sensor transmits data to the base station with a transmission range of up to 150 m.

Display

The colour display shows you detailed time and weather information as well as historical data for the past 24 hours and a 12-hour forecast. It displays six symbols including sunny, partly cloudy, overcast, rain, storm, snow and even shows you the moon phases, dew point, wind chill, heat index and atmospheric pressure.

It also has an indoor temperature (C/F) to provide humidity with a comfort indication and wind direction indication.

The display brightness has three modes and can be set for different angles, and the display comes with a solar panel for an auto-dim function for the backlight.

Wi-Fi connectivity

The Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to publish local weather data to other platforms for remote monitoring via apps or a website. The Wi-Fi also allows you to synchronise with other apps for accurate time and date as well as firmware updates.

Other features

The Bresser Professional Wi-Fi Colour 5-in-1 Weather Centre also provides additional features like alarm functions to inform you of extreme weather conditions like high or low temperatures or frost.

The weather calibration allows you to fine-tune measurements via the setup interface for better accuracy, and the system supports seven languages.

The Bresser Professional Wi-Fi Colour 5-in-1 Weather Centre is the ideal tool for farmers as well as weather enthusiasts, astronomers, or gardeners who want to monitor local conditions and share data online.

Additional sensors can be added to monitor multiple locations.

Learn more about the Bresser Professional Wi-Fi Colour 5-in-1 Weather Centre by visiting the Ultranexus website at https://ultranexus.co.za/outdoor-tactical/bresser/weather-stations/.