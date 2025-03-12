Bresser MeteoChamp 7-in-1 HD Wi-Fi Weather Station

632 words

For the weather enthusiasts, the Bresser MeteoChamp is a must have item in your household. Know exactly what the weather is doing with the Bresser MeteoChamp 7-in-1 Wi-Fi Weather Station. The ability to store historical data of the weather is just one of many features that the MeteoChamp provides.

The 7-in-1 wireless sensor measures the outdoor temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, UV level and light intensity. It also comes with a multi-sensor with a large solar panel that requires 4 hours of direct sunlight. The additional Thermo-hygro wireless sensor measures your indoor temperature and humidity. An additional 5 sensors can be added to your weather station, making it perfect if you have other rooms that need to be monitored in terms of temperature and humidity.

Historical data

The Wi-Fi weather station can display historical data. The data protocol delivers detailed measurements at intervals of 5, 10 or 30 minutes. This can be exported via USB (USB can be plugged in on the base station) for further analysis on your computer. All max/min values for the past day can also be displayed on the Wi-Fi weather station with a simple button press. You can also view a history graph to analyse the recent trends in the weather.

Smart features

The weather station also has another smart feature to ensure that you have plenty of time to get ready on frosty mornings: an ice/frost alarm. This makes the built-in alarm go off 30 minutes earlier when the outdoor temperature drops below -3 °C. The solar weather station also has an individually configurable weather alarm, which notifies you when the wind speed, rainfall or other readings exceed or drop below your preset limits.

Base station features

Large 17,8 cm (7-inch) HD TFT colour display with various display modes

Multi-channel overviews for displaying all live data from the wireless sensors

Publish your weather data via Wi-Fi on up to 3 weather platforms

(ProWeatherLive, Weather Underground, Weathercloud / 1 additional user-defined platform)

(ProWeatherLive, Weather Underground, Weathercloud / 1 additional user-defined platform) Displays precise measurement data from the 7-in-1 outdoor sensor

(Outdoor temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, UV level and light intensity)

(Outdoor temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, UV level and light intensity) Displays precise measurement data from the thermo-hygro sensor

(temperature and humidity)

(temperature and humidity) Measures the indoor temperature and humidity

Displays the graphical weather trend (last 24 hours)

Weather forecast

Beaufort scale display (scale for classifying the wind speed)

Air pressure

Weather index (perceived outdoor temperature, dewpoint, windchill factor and heat index)

Maximum/minimum value memory

Trend display for all temperature and humidity measurements

Historical data log, exportable to USB drive (not included)

Individually configurable weather alarm for different measurements

Weather data calibration

Synchronization with Internet UTC time with time zone selection

Displays the time, calendar, day of the week, moon phase, sunrise/moonrise, sunset/moonset times

Built-in alarm with ice/frost alarm

Choose between dark or light display

Adjustable display brightness and contrast, day, auto dim and night modes (on/off time can be set individually)

7 selectable display languages (EN, DE, FR, IT, ES, NL, CZE)

Supports OTA firmware updates (Wi-Fi) and USB firmware updates (system)

Supports up to 5 additional sensors (not included, see accessories)

Mounting options: Can be placed on tabletop with built-in stand or wall-mounted

Power supply: Power adapter (included), CR2032 backup battery (not included)

Dimensions: 192 x 22 x 140 mm / Weight: 380 g

Features of 7-in-1 Solar-powered Outdoor Sensor

Measures the temperature and humidity

Measures the wind speed, wind direction and rainfall

Measures the UV level and light intensity

Powered via a large movable solar panel

In case of insufficient sunlight operation via 3x AA batteries (not included)

Range: Up to 150 m

Dimensions: 410 x 170 x 225 mm / Weight: 533 g

Thermo-Hygro sensor features

Measures the temperature and humidity

Range: up to 150 m

Power supply: 2x AA batteries (not included)

Dimensions: 61 x 113 x 39,5 mm

For more information on how the Bresser 7-in-1 Weather Station can benefit your farm, go to https://ultranexus.co.za/.