Bonsmara SA celebrates 60 years of Bonsmara breeding!

Are you looking for cattle that stand out in majesty, splendour and productivity? Then you must be searching for the Bonsmara breed.

The Bonsmara breed originates from South Africa. They are specifically bred to endure the scorching South African heat and for economic reproduction. It has grown to be the strongest beef breed in South Africa. The characteristically rust-red coat, makes the Bonsmara easily recognisable. They are calm, easy to handle and produce a high meat quality.

At the forefront of this breed, is Bonsmara SA. This organisation has helped to cultivate and grow the Bonsmara family in South Africa. This year, they are celebrating their 60th anniversary.

In celebration of this anniversary, they will be hosting three main events: Bonsmara Classic Golf Day, The Red Breed Event and Bonsmara SA National Auction. These events are opportunities to socialise but also to discuss important matters.

This week of celebration is kicked off by the Bonsmara Classic Golf Day. It takes place on 11 March 2024 at Vaal de Grace Golf Course, Parys. Whether you want to play or support, you are invited to this exciting day! The relaxing atmosphere is perfect for breeders and industry partners to connect. There will also be a prize giving to end off the day on a high note. If you are a bit wary of picking up golf clubs, you can always sponsor a team under your stud’s name and invite players to play on your behalf.

The Red Breed Event is on 13 March, 2024, at 08:30. It will take place at Stonehenge River Lodge, Parys. If education and motivation is what you are after, this event is a must. Professor Frikkie Maré is giving an economic overview of the agricultural and meat industry. With his new role as manager of the RPO, his input is sure to be valuable. Clinical psychologist, Doctor Henning Gericke, will be speaking on the kind of mindset needed to overcome problems and seize opportunities.

Also on 13 March, is the Bonsmara National Auction, 12:00 at AfriDome, Parys. 60 years of an industry is a testament in itself. But to see the fruit of these many years of hard labour, a visit to the auction is perfect. Breeders will present the best of their stud to auction goers. You will also have the opportunity to acquire new top genetics from every region, all in one place.

Other special private events have been planned for 12 March. These event or elite and by invitation only. It includes Communication Morning (breeders only), Annual General Meeting (breeders only), Screening National Auction and the 60 Year Gala Dinner (invitation only).

For any inquiries regarding these functions, contact Louis Steyl at louis@bonsmara.co.za or phone him on (+27)84 815 9487.