Boland travel – Your trusted partner in travel since 1984

When it comes to travel, experience, passion, and personalised service make all the difference. At Boland Travel, these aren’t just ideals – they are the foundation of who we are. Since opening our doors in 1984, Boland Travel has been a trusted name in the South African travel industry, providing tailor-made travel solutions for both leisure and corporate clients. Our promise is simple: You dream it, we do it.

As a proud member of the XL Travel Consortium – one of South Africa’s most dynamic travel networks – we offer the best of both worlds: the strength, reach, and negotiating power of a large consortium, combined with the hands-on, personalized attention of a locally owned and managed agency. Every booking we make is infused with the same care and precision we’d use if we were planning our own travel.

At the helm of Boland Travel is Managing Director Marianne Strydom, who has been with the company since 1998. Boland Travel has grown into a vibrant, forward-thinking agency that values excellence in every interaction. Our team of dedicated travel specialists is continuously upskilled through industry workshops and training programs, ensuring that we stay at the cutting edge of trends, technology, and travel requirements.

We offer a full spectrum of travel services, including Corporate Travel Management, Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel, and Group Travel, with a special interest in agricultural group tours. Whether it’s a complex business itinerary or a once-in-a-lifetime family holiday, our team works with dedication, accuracy, and creativity to turn your ideas into seamless travel experiences.

Our clients benefit from the collective buying power of the XL Travel Consortium, giving us access to highly competitive rates across flights, accommodation, car hire, tours, and more. These savings are passed directly on to you – without compromising on service or quality.

But what truly sets Boland Travel apart is our commitment to creating unique, different, and exceptional travel experiences. We don’t just book tickets and rooms – we curate journeys that inspire and delight. We take the time to understand your needs, preferences, and vision, and we guide you every step of the way.

As the world continues to change and evolve, so too does the travel landscape. At Boland Travel, we’re not just keeping up – we’re staying ahead. We invite you to experience travel the Boland way: personal, professional, and passionately executed.

Let us take the stress out of planning and put the joy back into travel.

Because at Boland Travel, we believe every journey should be unforgettable.