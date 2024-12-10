Biocult is our fungus friend! | AECI Plant Health

622 words

In an era where sustainable farming is no longer optional but essential, AECI Plant Health is paving the way with its groundbreaking biological product range, Biocult. This product integrates seamlessly into Integrated Pest Management (IPM) systems, offering farmers a sustainable, natural alternative to combat pests, improve soil health, and fortify crops against environmental challenges.

Deidré Odendaal, Biological Product Manager at AECI Plant Health, explains the pressing need for this approach.

“The agricultural industry is facing significant challenges with the banning of traditional plant protection products. These products have played a vital role in controlling pests and diseases. With IPM, we encourage farmers to incorporate biological solutions into their pest and disease management programmes. Biocult is our answer to these challenges.”

A three-pronged approach

The Biocult range is carefully designed to meet farmers’ specific needs at different stages of crop growth. It includes:

Biocult TVS: Applied directly to plant roots at planting, Biocult TVS ensures that beneficial fungi establish early in the plant’s lifecycle.

Biocult Seed Application: A seed treatment used before planting, providing plants with a head start in pest and disease protection.

Biocult Mycorrhiza WS: Delivered through irrigation systems, ensuring even application and effective integration into existing farming practices.

The science driving Biocult

At its core, Biocult harnesses the power of two essential fungi: Mycorrhiza and Trichoderma asperellum, both produced at AECI Plant Health’s advanced facility in Somerset West.

Researcher Madelein de Klerk elaborates on how these fungi work together to benefit plants. “Mycorrhizae are obligate symbionts that form a network within plant roots and extend into the soil. They absorb nutrients and water, feeding them to the plant in exchange for sugars. This relationship helps plants become more resilient to stresses, diseases, and drought.

“Trichoderma asperellum, on the other hand, is a saprophytic fungus that thrives around plant roots. It prepares the soil for Mycorrhizae by improving its overall health, and acts as a growth promoter by stimulating root development. Together, these fungi increase leaf area and enhance photosynthesis efficiency

The combination of these fungi not only boosts the plant’s natural defences but also enriches the soil ecosystem.

From lab to farm

For AECI Plant Health, quality is paramount. Lauren Briers, Manager of the Trichoderma Production Unit and Quality Control Lab, highlights their meticulous production process.

“At Biocult, we perform quality control at two critical stages: first, after the raw product has been harvested, and again after it has been diluted and prepared for packaging. These tests ensure that each batch contains the required amounts of Trichoderma and Mycorrhizae and meets our high standards. This dual-stage quality control process gives us confidence that our products deliver consistent results in the field.”

From dirt to dynamite

The benefits of incorporating Biocult into farming practices are both immediate and long-lasting:

Improved nutrient uptake: The fungi enhance the plant’s ability to absorb nutrients from the soil, reducing the need for excessive fertiliser use.

Stronger root systems: Increased root mass supports healthier, more resilient plants.

Enhanced soil health: Biocult promotes soil functionality and long-term fertility.

Increased photosynthesis efficiency: Expanded leaf areas lead to more stomata, allowing plants to generate more energy.

Ease of use: The Biocult range integrates effortlessly into existing farming systems, requiring minimal adjustments.

Fungi to the future’s rescue!

For AECI Plant Health, Biocult represents more than just a product; it is a philosophy. Deidré explains: “Biocult is not just about replacing traditional plant protection products. It is about building the plant’s natural resistance and health. With Biocult, we are not only safeguarding the active ingredients we have left but also equipping farmers with tools to adapt to the challenges of modern agriculture.”

For more information, visit the AECI Plant Health website at https://aeciph.com/.