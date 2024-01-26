Bayer recognized as a 2024 Top Employer in Kenya and South Africa

Bayer has been recognised as a Top Employer Newcomer in Africa and as a Top Employer 2024 in both Kenya and South Africa.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases Bayer’s dedication to a better world of work and this is shown through our Human Resources best practices.

Bayer performed exceptionally well in the rigorous Top Employer Institute Human Resources Best Practices Survey. Of the 6 domains – Steer, Shape, Attract, Develop, Engage and Unite – used to evaluate companies, against global benchmarking tools, Bayer scored above 80% in 4 domains.

Of the 20 topics subject in the survey, Bayer scored more than 80% in 15 topics and these topics covered the Business Strategy, People Strategy, Leadership Strategy, Organisation and Change, Digital Human Resources, Work Environment, Employer Branding, Performance, Career, Learning, Purpose and Values, Ethics and Integrity, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Sustainability.

In addition, in comparison to the 2023 benchmark scoring, Bayer scored higher across Leadership Strategy, Organisation & Change, Digital Human Resources, Employer Branding, Performance, Career, Purpose & Values, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Sustainability.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic and with the changing global and economic dynamics, the way organizations work has changed significantly. At Bayer we have adapted how we operate and made changes across the business to ensure we continue to achieve our purpose of ensuring health for all and hunger for none by unleashing the potential of our talents and enabling them to thrive. Our ways of working are reflective of the changes and lessons that have arisen from our changing world. As a Company, we joined the Top Employer program to measure our work in areas such as HR, sustainability, health and safety against external best-in-class standards in the world of work. We are also leveraging and to using the insights gained to make data-driven decisions in our HR-related initiatives as we continuously seek for improvements in different areas. I am delighted that Bayer scored higher in all categories of the survey. The results will help us continue to build the Bayer brand as an employer of choice in both Kenya and South Africa, and serve as a good standard for all our countries of operation in Africa”, says Merab Olang’, Head of Human Resources for Bayer South East Africa.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says, “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2024.”

“As a Company, we are aware that our business success and ability to overcome challenges is largely due to the commitment of our employees and our values as an organization. With this in mind, we strive to continuously attract and retain the most talented people from all over the world, exposing our talents to different aspects of our business while creating a working environment where everyone can reach their full potential this is why this certification is important to us. It is an achievement we are proud of.”, Merab Olang’ closes.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. In 2024, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2 300 organisations in 122 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability, and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros.

For more information, go to www.bayer.co.za.