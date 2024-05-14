BAYER BOERVROU VAN DIE JAAR COMPETITION LAUNCH

Bayer launched its Boervrou van die Jaar competition at NAMPO Harvest Day 2024 to celebrate the inspiring women in the agricultural industry. How do we think about women in agriculture? She is more than just a sister, a daughter, a mother or a wife… she plays a core role in the success of the farm and she is an anchor in her community.

With the Bayer Boervrou van die Jaar competition, Bayer is giving recognition to every woman who is not only playing a significant role on the farm, but who also contributes to her community in a unique way – whether she is a female farmer or the wife of a farmer.

The criteria for the competition will be based on the woman’s overall involvement on the farm as well as in her broader community.

Female Bayer/DEKALB® farmers, or the wives of Bayer/DEKALB® farmers, can be nominated for the competition. Nominations can be submitted by the farmer/wife herself, or by any affiliate of the farmer or farmer’s wife. This includes the farmer, a Bayer or DEKALB®

representative, family members, friends and/or community members.

WHAT PRIZES WILL BE UP FOR GRABS?

Two winners will be announced. The winner in the category for Female Farmer of the Year, will walk away with R15 000 worth of Bayer or DEKALB® products while the winner in the Farmer’s Wife category will win R10 000 to be donated to a charity of her choice. Both winners will also receive a R2 000 self-care voucher from Bayer, a R1 500 voucher from Uppe Marketing and three signed books by author Milanie Vosloo. Entries for the competition open on 15 May 2024 and close at midnight on 15 July 2024. Entries can be submitted at Bayer’s Nampo stand or by visiting www.bayerboervrou.co.za.

Source: Bayer