Avanti Colombo: The future is here | Valtrac

The Valtrac Avanti Colombo is the future of farming!

This harvester has changed the industry completely with its grain bin that is the largest on the market. It is convenience itself with LED lights and large enough spaces for soil to fall through. The unloading conveyor allows you to unload on the go, not letting you waste a second of your precious time. The powerful harvester has four automatic, individually controlled sections.

Don’t miss out on the future of farming. Visit www.valtra.com for more information.