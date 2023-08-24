AVANT SA’s loaders are the perfect solution for poultry and solar farming

AVANT SA started importing AVANT equipment in 2006. The compact multi-task articulated loader with large attachment range from AVANT was a first in the South African equipment industry. They are also well known for their skid steer loaders.

All their machines have a two year factory warranty. They also have finance options.

Their branches in Southern Africa are in the Western Cape, Durban and Windhoek.

AVANT loaders for poultry farming

AVANT loaders can take care of all the physically challenging jobs on the farm that previously had to be done manually. The farmer can also get lighter jobs done easier and quicker than before.

The vast attachment range and high loading capacity makes the AVANT concept a versatile solution for chicken farmers. They offer an extensive attachment range for multiple tasks with massive savings on manual labour.

The speed of using the AVANT units is unbeatable. Faster than tractors or skid steers, and much lower maintenance and fuel consumption. These features combined with the low usage and maintenance costs makes AVANT the most versatile and important machine on your farm.

AVANT mini loaders for solar plants

As solar farms are emerging rapidly across South Africa farmers and need machinery that will perform multiple jobs efficiently.

AVANT mini loaders are powerful tools used in the construction of solar farms. With great lifting capacities as well as impressive drive speeds, AVANT can help companies increase productivity and reduce manual labour. The narrow dimensions of the machines ensure that AVANT can go anywhere, and perform every job necessary.

Regular scheduled cleaning of the Photo-voltaic (PV) modules of solar power is essential and AVANT is perfect for this task, both to maximise output and revenue. It is also important to ensure the warranty is not compromised by the build-up of contaminants or residue that could damage the panels.

AVANT loaders assist with the cleaning of panels by pairing it with a solar panel brush. With the AVANT’s narrow body, the mini loader can go anywhere without problems.

Contact AVANT at 021-851-0722, INFO@AVANTSA.CO.ZA or visit their website: https://avantsa.co.za/