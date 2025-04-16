AutoX: Powering a better South Africa through CSI

512 words

AutoX, a leading manufacturer of automotive batteries in South Africa, is committed to more than just powering vehicles. Through its brands, Willard and SABAT Batteries, the company plays an active role in uplifting communities across the country.

AutoX’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) efforts are centred on three core areas: education, environmental sustainability, and support for vulnerable groups.

One of its most impactful partnerships is with the Quadriplegic Association of South Africa (QASA). For over a decade, AutoX has supplied SABAT batteries to power electric wheelchairs, enhancing mobility and independence for people living with disabilities. AutoX also hosts an annual QASA Race Day – a unique and inspiring event.

Corne Strydom, Sales & Marketing Executive at AutoX, explains: “The QuadPara Race Day is a celebration of the freedom that powered wheelchairs bring – allowing people with mobility impairments to live independently and have fun doing so. SABAT has supplied QASA members with free batteries as far back as 1997. The event is the only one of its kind in the world and culminates in a race where quadriplegic participants line up in their power wheelchairs to see who will be crowned ‘The Fastest Quad’.”

AutoX through it’s Willard brand also partners with Reach For A Dream, helping to bring joy and encouragement to children facing life-threatening illnesses. By fulfilling dreams, the initiative brings moments of hope and light during challenging times for both children and their families.

Education remains a key priority. AutoX supports St. Thomas High School in Gqeberha by upgrading infrastructure and donating essential resources such as laboratory equipment and computers. Nearly 1 000 learners benefit from this long-term investment in education.

This support extends to the Jacaranda Willard Bursary Campaign, which provides financial assistance to qualifying students across a range of academic disciplines, helping them pursue their studies without financial constraint.

Environmental sustainability is another key pillar. AutoX works with Food & Trees for Africa to plant trees in underserved areas. These efforts combat climate change, promote biodiversity, and improve food security. Greening townships and rural spaces helps build healthier, more resilient communities.

The Willard Batteries brand is also the proud naming rights sponsor of the Ernie Els Charities SA Series. Founded in 2009 by Ernie and Liezl Els after their son Ben was diagnosed with autism – a condition affecting one in 59 individuals – the Ernie Els Centre for Autism South Africa supports families with children on the autism spectrum.

The Ernie Els Centre for Autism South Africa provides training and guidance on best practices in autism education. The programme empowers families to help their children reach their full potential through improved communication, social understanding, and life skills.

Corne Strydom adds: “We’re proud to contribute to Centre which focuses on professionalism, self-advocacy, communication, and other skills essential for success in the workplace.”

In summary, AutoX and its brands are doing far more than just producing batteries. Their CSI initiatives reflect a deep commitment to social upliftment, sustainability, and long-term impact. From empowering learners and supporting families to greening communities and creating inclusive opportunities, AutoX is helping build a brighter future for all South Africans.