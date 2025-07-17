Are you sure your solar is safe? What you need to know

777 words

Solar power is a game changer, and in the past few years the solar industry has been thriving. From residential solar to large manufacturing plants, businesses and even whole farms, solar has been ensuring the lights stay on.

However, as with many things in life, it does come with some risks. These risks can be avoided by ensuring that you use the right solar installer, the right components and have the right paperwork in place.

According to FireOpsSA on in every six fires are caused by faulty solar power installation. Although this is a startling statistic, using an experienced and accredited solar installer and the right equipment could prevent fires like these.

Your solar power should be insured correctly

Apart from the obvious risk to the life of you and your family or business, ensuring your solar power is also another ball game.

In an article written by the Daily Investor (https://dailyinvestor.com/energy/79813/warning-for-solar-users-in-south-africa/) Santam’s head of personal underwriting, Marius Kemp urged homeowners to correctly insure their solar power generation systems. He explained that solar power becomes part of your building insurance as an immovable asset. By not informing your insurer you may be under insured if something happens.

Marius emphasised the importance of ensuring you use a professional and reputable installer by checking references and insisting on a warranty and certificate of compliance (COC). Aside from getting the installation professionally done, they will also provide you with the correct installation documentation to support any future insurance claims.

Reinhardt van Schoor, Commercial Sales Manager for Micasa Energy Solutions says that improper wiring and connectors are some of the biggest pitfalls and often results from rushed, untrained installations or DIY jobs.

“Installers that use general electricians or informal teams with no compliance oversight or cheap imports not rated for local conditions are some of the most dangerous decisions you could make,” says Reinhardt.

Know the difference when it comes to paperwork

Another issue that Reinhardt has noticed is that many consumers do not know the difference between a certificate of compliance (COC) and a certificate of completion.

“People always assume the CoC included in the cheap quote is a Certificate of Compliance. Many clients are being handed a Certificate of Completion, which sounds official but isn’t valid. The only legally recognised document is a Certificate of Compliance (CoC) issued by a registered electrician in line with SANS 10142,” he says.

While this is not always the case and Reinhardt urges clients to rather ask if they are unsure and to keep it in writing to have proof if something should happen.

“These matters because insurance companies may mistakenly accept a Certificate of Completion, but if something goes wrong, they’ll reject your claim. Only a valid Certificate of Compliance proves the system meets national electrical safety standards.”

Here is what you can look out for when having solar power installed:

Installers must carry a valid license and offer ongoing operations and maintenance services to ensure long-term safety and performance.

The installation must be compliant with SANS 10142-1 (electrical installations), SANS 10400-T (fire safety), and NERSA Grid Code.

Use SABS/IEC-certified components (e.g., panels, inverters, grounding rods). Non-approved inverters may also void warranties or fail municipal inspections

Proper grounding, arc fault protection, and fire-resistant materials are necessary to mitigate risks.

Inadequate ventilation, overloading systems with too many panels or devices, and failure to maintain components can lead to overheating, short circuits, and fires.

Install fire-resistant cabling and non-combustible plates between panels and roofs.

Ensure proper grounding of all metal components to prevent electrical shocks and fires.

Use shut-off switches to disconnect panels during emergencies, aiding firefighting efforts.

Maintain sufficient spacing (6–11 cm) between panels and roofs to reduce heat buildup.

Annual inspections, including infrared hotspot scanning, are essential to identify damaged wiring or components that could lead to fires.

Check whether the solar photovoltaic (PV) service provider has substantial experience and references and follow up on them.

Ensure that your PV service provider is accredited with a third-party quality assurance program such as PV GreenCard from the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association, or the P4 Platform program.

Make sure that the installer applies to the municipality to authorise the system for grid connection to ensure the safety of the electrical network.

“Solar is a long-term investment, and cutting corners can be devastating. Micasa Energy Solutions takes compliance extremely seriously. We’ve built our reputation on engineering-led design, compliance from day one, and full lifecycle care,” says Reinhardt.

If you are looking for safe and reliable solar power for your business, then Micasa Energy Solution can assist you. Visit their website at https://www.micasa.co.za/.