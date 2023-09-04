Are you ready for the 2023 Brahman National Sale?
The 2023 Brahman National Sale will offer about 65 lots of top-quality white and red Brahman genetics from 31 breeders across South Africa. The semen of selected bulls will also be available at the auction.
A strict selection process was followed by the societies appointed senior inspectors to ensure the buyers at the sale of the top-selected animals on offer.
Transport and insurance can be arranged on the day of the auction.
This year, Grandview Brahman Stud offers farmers two lots of semen by GBS 16-8, a proven herd sire that needs no introduction in the SA beef industry. With this bull’s progeny selling at top prices at sales and winning shows, GBS 16-8 semen is rarely offered; do not miss out on the opportunity to use him in your next AI or IVF programme!
BKB Auctioneers will be doing the Nasional Brahman Sale, and the terms and conditions of the auction will be available on their website and on the day of the auction.
Mark your calendar for 11:00 on September 9, 2023, at the Afridome, Parys.
Click here to view the auction on Agri4all.
Download the Meerkat to register and bid online:
Or bid on their :
For more information contact:
Stephan Coetzee (Organiser) by 083 384 3675
Sietse Smit (Breed Director) by 083 712 9965
Piet Wessels (BKB) by 082 857 7827
Visit – www.brahman.co.za for the updated Brahman Nasional Sale catalogue
Contact details for the Brahman breeders selling their animals at the auction:
|Brahman 2023 Nasional Auction Sellers
|Stud Name
|Contact
|Contact nr.
|See Breeders Facebook page
|ARC-EN-CIEL BRAHMANE
|Jose Maciel
|27828211593
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057153652126
|BRANDWATER BOERDERY (EDMS) BPK
|Linde du Plessis
|27837008592
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066892815190
|BW STAAL EDMS BPK – BOS BLANCO
|Burnie Staal
|27824630358
|https://www.facebook.com/BosBlanco
|COETZEE GP JNR – GPC BRAHMANE
|Gawie Coetzee
|27722676036
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063699655205
|Corrie Labuschagne – Rooi -R10 Brahmane
|Corrie & Llewellyn Labuschagne
|27828204710 / 27825795479
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063999248730
|DE VILLE BOERDERY (EDMS) BPK – DE VILLE BRAHMANE
|Izak De Villiers
|27825523316
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070251135039
|DOMELDO BOERDERY BK – DOMELDO BRAHMANE
|Do Maree
|27817162491
|https://www.facebook.com/domeldo.brahmane.7
|GHAAP LANDGOED PTY LTD – GHAAP BRAHMANE
|Joe,Gert & Herman Scholtz
|27823249600
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057059216510
|GRANDVIEW BOERDERY BK
|Heinrich en Amanda Bruwer
|27795068198
|https://www.facebook.com/GrandviewBrahman
|HATTINGH JH – PASCAL BRAHMANE
|Jan Hattingh
|27824455460
|https://www.facebook.com/boesman.hattingh
|HJW BRAHMANE
|Hennie Jacobs
|27828909496
|https://www.facebook.com/hjwbrahmane
|HOMEWOOD BOERDERY PTY LTD
|Ansa Haasbroek
|27823556960
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063946091227
|JAMES PRINSLOO TRUST – JAMICA BRAHMANE
|James & Helena Prinsloo
|27827814135
|https://www.facebook.com/jamicaveiling
|JP Bekker Boerdery Pty Ltd
|Cobus Bekker
|27836280616
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064643504359
|KROONVEE BOERDERY EDMS BPK
|Jan snr Jan jnr & Gideon Van Zyl
|27824445222
|https://www.facebook.com/kroonveesa
|LAB BRAHMAN STOETERY (PTY) LTD
|Andre Badenhorst
|27795192630
|LE ROC BOERDERY PTY LTD
|Jan-Paul en Nelise Verster
|27827791454
|https://www.facebook.com/lerocpolledbrahman
|LOBRAM BOERDERY CC
|Hannetjie Loots
|27828720722
|https://www.facebook.com/LobramStoet
|LOVEDALE BOERDERY (ZIMEYER BOERDERY PTY LTD)
|Thys & Pieter Meyer
|27823348906
|https://www.facebook.com/Lovedaleboerdery
|Marats Brahman Stoet (Pty) Ltd
|Eugene Marais & Attie Smuts
|27825720605
|https://www.facebook.com/marats.brahmans
|NIGRINI DK – DKN BRAHMANE
|De Waal Nigrini
|27828535388
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070107302021
|PORTER WA – WAYSIDE Brahman
|Wayne Porter
|27828219379
|https://www.facebook.com/Waysidebrahmanstud
|R FOUCHE
|Renco Fouche
|27824622750
|R10 BRAHMANS
|Llewellyn & Corrie Labuschagne
|27828204710 / 27825795479
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063999248730
|RENZO BOERDERY (PTY) LTD
|Lood van Rensburg
|27834593291
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064572043996
|SCHLEBUSCH BOERDERY BK – SCHLEBUSCH BRAHMANE
|Jaco Schlebusch
|27828990968
|SERFONTEIN BOERDERY
|Carla de Kock
|27824471650
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057554975806
|STEPHAN COETZEE FAMILIE TRUST
|Stephan Coetzee
|27833843675
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054212423810
|TUGELA BRAHMANE
|Brett Watt-Pringle
|27824575149
|https://www.facebook.com/groups/609818932509659/
|WGM Marais Brahmane
|Willie Marais
|27827246125
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054231862128
|WJ BOERDERY
|Willie Jacobs
|27836316373
|https://www.facebook.com/wjboerdery
If you want to market your auction contact:
Lynette van Tonder – 074 694 4422 – lynette@agri4all.com
Tiny Smith – 082 698 3353 – tiny@agri4all.com
