Are you ready for the 2023 Brahman National Sale?

The 2023 Brahman National Sale will offer about 65 lots of top-quality white and red Brahman genetics from 31 breeders across South Africa. The semen of selected bulls will also be available at the auction.

A strict selection process was followed by the societies appointed senior inspectors to ensure the buyers at the sale of the top-selected animals on offer.

Transport and insurance can be arranged on the day of the auction.

This year, Grandview Brahman Stud offers farmers two lots of semen by GBS 16-8, a proven herd sire that needs no introduction in the SA beef industry. With this bull’s progeny selling at top prices at sales and winning shows, GBS 16-8 semen is rarely offered; do not miss out on the opportunity to use him in your next AI or IVF programme!

BKB Auctioneers will be doing the Nasional Brahman Sale, and the terms and conditions of the auction will be available on their website and on the day of the auction.

Mark your calendar for 11:00 on September 9, 2023, at the Afridome, Parys.

Click here to view the auction on Agri4all.

Download the Meerkat to register and bid online:

https://onelink.to/9sc2e9

Or bid on their :

www.meerkatonline.co.za

For more information contact:

Stephan Coetzee (Organiser) by 083 384 3675

Sietse Smit (Breed Director) by 083 712 9965

Piet Wessels (BKB) by 082 857 7827

Visit – www.brahman.co.za for the updated Brahman Nasional Sale catalogue

Contact details for the Brahman breeders selling their animals at the auction:

Brahman 2023 Nasional Auction Sellers Stud Name Contact Contact nr. See Breeders Facebook page ARC-EN-CIEL BRAHMANE Jose Maciel 27828211593 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057153652126 BRANDWATER BOERDERY (EDMS) BPK Linde du Plessis 27837008592 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066892815190 BW STAAL EDMS BPK – BOS BLANCO Burnie Staal 27824630358 https://www.facebook.com/BosBlanco COETZEE GP JNR – GPC BRAHMANE Gawie Coetzee 27722676036 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063699655205 Corrie Labuschagne – Rooi -R10 Brahmane Corrie & Llewellyn Labuschagne 27828204710 / 27825795479 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063999248730 DE VILLE BOERDERY (EDMS) BPK – DE VILLE BRAHMANE Izak De Villiers 27825523316 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070251135039 DOMELDO BOERDERY BK – DOMELDO BRAHMANE Do Maree 27817162491 https://www.facebook.com/domeldo.brahmane.7 GHAAP LANDGOED PTY LTD – GHAAP BRAHMANE Joe,Gert & Herman Scholtz 27823249600 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057059216510 GRANDVIEW BOERDERY BK Heinrich en Amanda Bruwer 27795068198 https://www.facebook.com/GrandviewBrahman HATTINGH JH – PASCAL BRAHMANE Jan Hattingh 27824455460 https://www.facebook.com/boesman.hattingh HJW BRAHMANE Hennie Jacobs 27828909496 https://www.facebook.com/hjwbrahmane HOMEWOOD BOERDERY PTY LTD Ansa Haasbroek 27823556960 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063946091227 JAMES PRINSLOO TRUST – JAMICA BRAHMANE James & Helena Prinsloo 27827814135 https://www.facebook.com/jamicaveiling JP Bekker Boerdery Pty Ltd Cobus Bekker 27836280616 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064643504359 KROONVEE BOERDERY EDMS BPK Jan snr Jan jnr & Gideon Van Zyl 27824445222 https://www.facebook.com/kroonveesa LAB BRAHMAN STOETERY (PTY) LTD Andre Badenhorst 27795192630 LE ROC BOERDERY PTY LTD Jan-Paul en Nelise Verster 27827791454 https://www.facebook.com/lerocpolledbrahman LOBRAM BOERDERY CC Hannetjie Loots 27828720722 https://www.facebook.com/LobramStoet LOVEDALE BOERDERY (ZIMEYER BOERDERY PTY LTD) Thys & Pieter Meyer 27823348906 https://www.facebook.com/Lovedaleboerdery Marats Brahman Stoet (Pty) Ltd Eugene Marais & Attie Smuts 27825720605 https://www.facebook.com/marats.brahmans NIGRINI DK – DKN BRAHMANE De Waal Nigrini 27828535388 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070107302021 PORTER WA – WAYSIDE Brahman Wayne Porter 27828219379 https://www.facebook.com/Waysidebrahmanstud R FOUCHE Renco Fouche 27824622750 R10 BRAHMANS Llewellyn & Corrie Labuschagne 27828204710 / 27825795479 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063999248730 RENZO BOERDERY (PTY) LTD Lood van Rensburg 27834593291 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064572043996 SCHLEBUSCH BOERDERY BK – SCHLEBUSCH BRAHMANE Jaco Schlebusch 27828990968 SERFONTEIN BOERDERY Carla de Kock 27824471650 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057554975806 STEPHAN COETZEE FAMILIE TRUST Stephan Coetzee 27833843675 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054212423810 TUGELA BRAHMANE Brett Watt-Pringle 27824575149 https://www.facebook.com/groups/609818932509659/ WGM Marais Brahmane Willie Marais 27827246125 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054231862128 WJ BOERDERY Willie Jacobs 27836316373 https://www.facebook.com/wjboerdery

If you want to market your auction contact:

Lynette van Tonder – 074 694 4422 – lynette@agri4all.com

Tiny Smith – 082 698 3353 – tiny@agri4all.com